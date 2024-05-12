When Mike Tyson Almost Bit Off Tony Sanchez’s Ear While Throwing Perfect First Pitch For Pirates

In April 2014 Mike Tyson delivered the first pitch before the Brewers-Pirates game at PNC Park. Mike Tyson is popularly known as "the baddest man on the planet," and is considered one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing's history. Tyson has frequently made headlines for pretty controversial incidents. Among them was in 1997, when he was disqualified for viciously chewing off his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear.

As terrifying as it sounds, Tyson's creed included violent and menacing boxing. But, Tony Sanchez learned that the hard way.

Did Mike Tyson really bite off Tony Sanchez’s ear?

Similarly, in 2014, Tyson visited the Pittsburgh Pirates' home stadium, PNC Park, to promote a boxing event by tossing the first pitch. The boxer, dressed in the Pirates' outfit, successfully located the strike zone with his pitch.

In addition to a well-pitched ceremonial first-pitch strike, he performed a typical Tyson maneuver by pretending to bite Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tony Sanchez's ears.

Tony Sanchez had a brief MLB career. He joined the Pirates in 2013 and was released by them in 2015. The Atlanta Braves signed him in 2017 and eventually dismissed him. Sanchez has not played in an MLB game since 2017.

Jake Paul was also asked what would happen if Mike Tyson bit his ear off before their match-up

What happens if Mike Tyson bites Jake Paul's ear off during their fight on July 20 in Texas? The subject was presented to Paul on Fox News Wednesday night during an interview with Jesse Watters, referring to Tyson biting Evander Holyfield's ear during the memorable fight in 1997.

Paul stated, "He can't bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out." During the interview, Watters laughed as Paul, 27, detailed why he predicts a victory against Tyson, who will be 58 during the planned match. It will be hosted in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and will be live broadcast on Netflix.

After the fight was confirmed in March, Tyson posted training videos demonstrating his characteristic power. When asked about the clip, Paul responded, "Yes, he looks like a beast. He is a dog. He’s 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

“But I believe I have what it takes to beat him and I know this is the toughest test of my life and it’s an honor to be in there with Mike. But at the end of the day, I’m going to be the one who gets my hand raised,’’ Paul added.

Tyson is one of boxing's all-time greats, but he is over 60 years old, and fighting at this age is perilous. There's no disputing Paul has improved as a fighter, but this might be one of his most important battles yet.

A loss to Tyson would seriously derail Paul's momentum. Tyson has not competed in an official fight since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005. He lost three of his final four contests before retiring.