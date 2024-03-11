Who Is John Cena's Wife? All About Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most famous people on the planet. He gained massive popularity and a dedicated fan following from his WWE career. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling stars.

John Cena holds the record for the most WWE championship wins in his career, with a total of 16 world titles. This achievement ties him with Ric Flair for the most championship wins in WWE history.

Cena is now focusing on his Hollywood career, following in the footsteps of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Despite his part-time schedule in WWE, Cena's transition to Hollywood seems to be going well.

John Cena's last WWE appearance was last year at Crown Jewel 2023, where he faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match after defeating Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match alongside The Megastar LA Knight at Fastlane.

Solo Sikoa handed John Cena a major loss in a dominating fashion, ending the match quickly. Cena has not appeared on WWE programs since then, but there have been discussions about his potential WWE return at WrestleMania 40.

Who is John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena's connection with his fans is on a personal level. He has been one of the highest-selling WWE superstars of all time. However, Cena keeps his personal life very private from the entire world.

After John Cena broke up with his long-time girlfriend, former WWE women's champion Nikki Bella, he kept his dating life away from his fans for a long time.

On October 12, 2020, John Cena got married secretly at the Attorney's office in Tampa, Florida. The woman he married is named Shay Shariatzadeh. They both publicly announced their marriage, and later in July 2022, they hosted a wedding celebration in Vancouver, Canada.

According to marriage documents obtained by People magazine, Shay Shariatzadeh lives in Vancouver but was born in Iran.

Shay Shariatzadeh’s Age

Shay Shariatzadeh, wife of WWE icon John Cena, is reportedly 35 years old and was born in 1989. On the other hand, former WWE champion John Cena is 46 years old, making his wife Shay Shariatzadeh eleven years younger than him.

What does Shay Shariatzadeh do for a living?

John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, lives in Vancouver, Canada. She has an impressive educational background, having earned her bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of British Columbia.

According to Shay Shariatzadeh's LinkedIn profile, she is currently working as a product manager at Sonatype, a Canada-based software company. In the past, she also worked as a product manager for Motorola Solutions. From 2015 to 2016, she worked as an application engineer at Alpha Technologies.

How did John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh meet?

John Cena met his wife for the first time in Vancouver while he was shooting the movie Playing with Fire. Cena recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he talked about meeting his wife for the first time and how he approached her.

"So I got a picture with her, and then she brought by my wife-to-be over, we have our first fan photo, which we hang proudly where we hang our hats. It's awesome," Cena expressed.

John Cena said, "I asked her for her number and she gave me her number, and I didn't wait like the two days [to reach out]. I left the restaurant and on my walk home I texted, 'It was so nice to meet you, you're beautiful, and I'd like to get to know you more if you have any free time coming up I'll make time for you.' She's like, 'You want to go out this weekend?' I said, 'Sure.'"

Red Carpet Debut in 2019

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh made their first major appearance together on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Playing with Fire in 2019. J

ohn Cena was wearing a blue suit and looked dashing, while Shay was wearing a beautiful black dress in which she looked stunning. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, John Cena said, "It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date."

He further said, "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Does John Cena have kids with Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married in 2020, and they have no kids. They are still living their life as a solo couple and they haven't talked about having kids anytime soon. John Cena has multiple times expressed he doesn’t want to have kids which was one of the main reasons behind his break up with long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella.

Shay Shariatzadeh Net Worth

According to a report, the Net Worth of Shay Shariatzadeh is estimated at $250,000 US dollars. On the other hand, John Cena has an estimated net worth of $80 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

