Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Swiss Singer Nemo Wins 68th Edition Of Music Competition

Following a series of controversial events at the grand finale, Nemo from Switzerland triumphed in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Nemo is a Non-Binary artist who defied odds and clinched the top spot with their vibrant performance of their song, The Code.

Switzerland's history with the Eurovision Song Contest in a nutshell

Swiss’ win is significantly moving given its history at Eurovision through time. It has been long since this country emerged winner after their first contest held back in 1956.

The country had only won once more back in 1988 where a then lesser-known singer performed Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi. The singer turned out to be a music legend later on who became a household name, Céline Dion.

This year, the music competition finally returned to Malmo, Sweden 50 years after the historic victory of music legend Abba in 1974.

Controversies add to the tumult of the grand final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Despite being rated third favorite by bookmakers in the night, Nemo’s energetic mixture of Opera, Rap, Drum-and-bass and Electronic Dance music resonated well with both viewership and jury. This was an eclectic mix that catapulted them to victory overshadowing jury favorites Croatia and Israel. They won half marks in the voting polls.

However, there were some problems to be faced before achieving victory. Israel’s participation was marked by tension as well as the last-minute disqualification of their Dutch competitor Joost Klein but with Nemo at the helm, Switzerland celebrated its victory as a beacon of inclusion.

The atmosphere in Malmo, Sweden where the competition took place was soured by elimination of Joost Klein hours before the grand final. Details on what happened between the Dutch participant and one female member from production remain unknown.

Non-binary artists’ representation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Alongside Bambie Thug from Ireland, who is the other non-binary artist at Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Nemo represented diversity in the contest thereby shattering barriers leading to recognition and acceptance of gender diversity within the music industry .

Bambie's cinematic song, Doomsday Blue is a creepy and witchy mix of electro-goth and metal guitars smoothly segueing into a melodic tale of heartbreak. It's got some demon-summoning and ballet as well.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Nemo's song The Code finds inspiration in Mozart's The Magic Flute with the singer hitting the high notes and rapping while standing tall on a spinning table top, literally breaking all the codes and the trophy (as fans joked upon noticing it).

Nemo’s achievement at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest marked another milestone in Swiss Eurovision history.

