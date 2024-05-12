Meghan Markle Praises Prince Harry in Nigeria; Says 'You See Why I'm Married to Him'

American member of the British royal family and former actress Meghan Markle, beaming with pride, lauds Prince Harry's powerful speech on mental health during their Nigeria tour: “You see why I'm married to him?” she exclaimed, celebrating his authenticity and inspiration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave uplifting speeches at GEANCO Foundation's first mental health summit at Lightway Academy in Abuja.

The summit started with lively street-style dancing by school students and a warm welcome from school director Joyce Agbese to the couple.

Prince Harry Highlights Global Mental Health Stigma

Harry then grabbed the microphone and asked the teachers and children to raise their hands if they understood the meaning of mental health.

"In many places globally, there's a stigma attached to mental health, more prevalent than you might think. People often avoid discussing it because it's unseen, residing in our minds, unlike a visible injury such as a broken leg or wrist," Harry explained.

"It's something we're still unsure about. But here's the fact: every single person in this room, from the youngest to the oldest, has mental health. Therefore, taking care of yourself is essential to support others and vice versa. There's no shame in acknowledging when today isn't going well, okay?"

Meghan Markle says to embrace your story; no shame in any

During her speech, Meghan emphasized the importance of everyone's unique stories, reminding them that there is strength in their presence, especially during tough times. She also fondly mentioned her and Harry's 2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, before expressing her pride in visiting Nigeria.

"Your teachers and we recognize the strength within each of you," Meghan, who recently shared her Nigerian heritage, said. "Even our daughter, Lili, who is almost three years old and much smaller than you, understands this. A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes, saying, ‘Mama, I see me in you.’ While she meant it literally, I interpreted it differently. I realized I see myself in all of you, just as you see yourselves in me."

Meghan expressed her deep honour in making her first visit to Nigeria with everyone present. She conveyed her belief in their potential, encouraging them to keep sharing their stories and being truthful with each other.

You don't have to go through tough times alone. It's important to prioritize your mental well-being by discussing your feelings openly. Meghan then extended birthday wishes to James Holt, the director of the Archewell Foundation.

Meghan & Harry visit light way academy on an African trip

"So, we celebrate the good times and support each other through the tough ones," Meghan remarked. Meghan and Harry visited Lightway Academy during their African trip.

The co-ed day school is in Abuja, the capital city. The CEO of GEANCO welcomed them before they met the school's founder, Oprah Adi, 75, and her daughter Agbese.

Meghan Markle wore a peach maxi dress by Heidi Merrick and Emma Parsons sandals, while Harry matched her outfit with a beige shirt and pants.

