Anthony Edwards nicknamed the "Ant-Man," was selected as the first overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft. In the last three years, he has quickly risen to stardom. Despite his young age, he has already participated in two NBA All-Star games and has scored 40 points in a single game.

Now, in a recent game between the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards made a showstopping dunk over John Collins of the Utah Jazz during the third quarter. And, the move contributed to the Timberwolves' victory with a final score of 114-104.

Unfortunately, both Edwards and Collins were injured during the game. Edwards dislocated his left ring finger when his hand hit Collins' cheek. Despite the injury, Edwards quickly went back to the game after popping his finger back into place and getting medical help. Collins, on the other hand, had to sit out the rest of the game as he was checked for a possible concussion. Later tests showed that Collins had a head bruise.

After the game, a video surfaced showing Edwards talking to fans and signing autographs. In the video, a fan asked Edwards for his jersey, and Edwards jokingly said, "I've gotta give it to [John] Collins."

However, Anthony Edwards' lightheartedness was not received well by NBA fans.

“That boy cold,” wrote one fan.

“This man has no mercy—just like me with Ja [Morant],” wrote a parody account of NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver.

“This violation of the highest order,” read a comment from a third fan.



“After giving him [Collins] a concussion is insane,” wrote another fan hinting at Edwards’ heartlessness.

Here’s a few more comments echoing similar sentiments:

“Why is he violating bro like that?”

“Nah, that's a violation.”

“This is the craziest own of all time.”

Fans are­ taken aback because of the­ irony that Anthony Edwards had executed the impre­ssive dunk over John Collins, which resulted in Collins getting severely injure­d. As a result, any teasing aimed at Collins is considered to be a display of bad judgment.

What is John Collins’ status for the upcoming game against OC Thunder on Wednesday?

Utah Jazz player John Collins took a hard hit during a game against the Timberwolves when he tried to stop Anthony Edwards' powerful dunk. It seemed like Collins got hit in the face and knee during the play, which made him leave the game in the third quarter. The team had to check if he had a concussion. Unfortunately, he couldn't go back into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His next game was set for Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but whether he can play for the rest of the week will depend on if he's diagnosed with a concussion.

How Did Anthony Edwards React When He Saw His Incredible Performance on Replay?

After the Utaz Jazz versus Timberwolves game, Anthony Edwards witnessed his yop-notch dunk on a broadcast monitor. As reported by Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, the Timberwolves' star couldn't hide his excitement as he watched the moment.

"Wow, that was the best dunk of my career, I have to admit. I couldn't even react because I dislocated my finger," Edwards exclaimed in the clip.

Going into the Utah game, Edwards had been enjoying career-high averages of 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game. Despite his finger injury, he scored 32 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds, shooting 13-of-23 from the field in the Utaz Jazz versus Timberwolves game.