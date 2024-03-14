Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match Announced: Date, Venue, and All Details Inside

Former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masidal are now set to face each other in a rematch but this time not in UFC octagon or mixed martial arts rule. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will face each other in a boxing match.

Ariel Helwani revealed the massive boxing event featuring Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz on his MMA Hour show.



Ariel Helwani posted the official poster of the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing event titled “Last Man Standing”.



According to Helwani, Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz will take place on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, United States.

The boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will be a 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight boxing bout.

Fans can purchase pay-per-view from Fanmio PPV, the same company that hosted the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight, Logan Paul and Arnold’s Slap Fighting Champion, and more.

Helwani tweeted, “BREAKING: Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal 2 is a done deal. They’ll meet on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, in a 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight boxing match, per both camps. The event will be presented by Fanmio PPV, who also promoted Mayweather x Paul in 2021.”

“The PPV will be available for purchase at Fanmio.com for the early pricing of $49.99 until Friday, April 12 (on sale from $79.99). Live event ticket info will be announced shortly. Fanmio will present the event in association with Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions.” Helwani's tweet concluded.

Jorge Masvidal Sents a Warning to Nate Diaz ahead of boxing match

This is not the first time Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have faced each other earlier at UFC 244 for BMF champion. The fight ended controversially doctors stopped the fight after Nate Diaz sustained a deep cut on his eyebrow.

Now both UFC icons are set to settle their rivalry and prove who is the true BMF on the planet in the boxing ring.



Jorge Masvidal has issued a warning to Nate Diaz ahead of their boxing match, “Nate’s a dead man walking, can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me.” Via MMA Hours.

“ I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I’m going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that he and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June,” Masvidal concluded.

