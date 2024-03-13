Jake Paul and Team Approached THIS Famous Boxer Before Mike Tyson After Getting a Deal from Netflix

A couple of days ago, social media influencer and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul shocked the world after he announced that his next boxing match would be against legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

Now, a recent post by the IFN Boxing page has revealed that popular Kick streamer Adin Ross disclosed on his stream that after Jake Paul and his boxing company, Most Valuable Promotions, secured a deal with Netflix, they offered a rematch to boxer Tommy Fury before reaching out to Mike Tyson.

"When Jake Paul and his team agreed on a deal with Netflix, they initially reached out to Tommy Fury to fight again, but he wanted more money [Via - Adin Ross on Kick]," IFN Boxing revealed on their official Twitter (X) account.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fought their first boxing match on February 26, 2023, in Saudi Arabia, where Tommy Fury extended his undefeated record and managed to break Jake Paul's undefeated streak via split decision.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have both expressed multiple times that they want to face each other one more time to settle their rivalry.

Jake Paul even offered Tommy Fury a multi-fight deal: one boxing match and one mixed martial arts match in the PFL (Professional Fighters League). Paul promised a purse of at least $20 million. Tommy Fury agreed that he would fight Jake Paul next; however, he is currently out of competition due to a hand injury.

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

