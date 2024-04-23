Rudy Gobert has consistently been one of the best-performing centers in the league since his debut during the 2013-2014 season. However, in recent discussions with NBA Players, the Frenchman has emerged as a Polarizing figure.

While some view him as an elite defensive athlete and team player, others consider the lore surrounding his game overrated. This begs the question: Are these opinions accurate?

To understand where Gobert’s peers might be coming from, gaining context on Gobert as a defensive center is necessary.

Gobert’s Impressive Track Record

His Defensive Prowess: Gobert’s resume speaks well for itself: 3x All-Star, All-NBA second team, 3x All-NBA third team select, 6x NBA All-Defensive first team select, and three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, among others. His rim protection and shot-blocking ability are up there with some of the best.

Stat Impact: Gobert has averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this season. Gobert has also been averaging the second-highest career offensive rating at 114.6 and is tied for second-best in career defensive rating at 106.6. When on-court against Gobert, opponents often avoid driving to the rim and either pass or go long-range.

Furthermore, in player defensive stats, Gobert ranks No.1 in the league with a defensive win share of 0.164, ahead of fellow teammate Karl Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embid ( per NBA.com).

The Case for Gobert Being Overrated

Playoff Struggles: Experts have long argued that Gobert’s defensive prowess doesn’t translate well into the playoffs. In previous postseasons, teams exploited his limited perimeter defense, which affected the Jazz’s overall defensive efforts.

Offensive Limitations: Arguments have been made about Gobert’s limited offensive dominance. While he is excellent on the defensive end, he is, at best, average on the other end, scoring primarily through putbacks, pick-and-rolls, and dunks. Critics have even said that Gobert’s offensive efforts don’t match his defensive productivity, often during high-pressure situations.

Perception vs. Reality: Although not popular opinion, the “overrated” label might result from expectations set by the media. When players like Gobert consistently finish in the top five in DPOY standings, experts and fans expect them to be regular with their outstanding performances. Thus, any shortcomings can lead to claims of being overrated.

One example is the 2023-24 defensive rating stats . The players on the list have played at least 2000 minutes per 82 games. To the surprise of many (but not all), Gobert finished last with a defensive rating of 104.4.

Kevin Durant Shared Praise for Gobert

With stats all over the place, calling the Timberwolves Center overrated isn’t as easy or convenient. One player who recently shared his perspective on Gobert’s game was Kevin Durant.

Following the Game 1 encounter between the Timberwolves and the Suns in the 2024 Playoffs first round, Durant showed praise and encouragement for fellow league veteran:

“Rudy’s gotten better at guarding perimeters, guarding the posts, guarding the players. So you can’t just throw ‘em in actions expecting them to just give in. Durant continued, “We’ve gotta be cautious of putting guys in action and realizing they still have an all-word, Hall of Fame defensive player and guys around him that can guard the perimeter too.”

Rudy Gobert remains an elite defender, but opinions on the overall game vary. While some players, for certain, view him as overhyped, the truth about his game lies somewhere in between. Gobert’s defensive game is undoubtedly the best, but his limitations need improvements, now more so than ever.

In the end, player ratings are subjective. The NBA community will continue debating Gobert’s place in the league. As long as he continues contributing to team success, his legacy will remain intact.

