Are Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson REALLY Teaming Up in Phoenix Next Season? Exploring Viral Claim

Klay Thompson might have had the worst NBA season of his career but many franchises want the Golden State Warriors star for the next season as a restricted free agent. However, news about him teaming up with Kevin Durant at Phoenix Suns next season got everyone excited. Golden State Warriors had a season to forget and so did Thompson. The former All-Defensive Team player was benched for multiple games which never happened to him after his rookie season.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to suit up for the Suns?

Kevin Durant hasn’t come close to winning an NBA title ever since he won one with Klay Thompson at Warriors and that’s the reason that fans got excited when they heard that the duo might team up together. The news was posted on X by @nbacentel with a picture of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. The post also had @KendrickPerkins tagged to make it legit as Perkins is a renowned analyst.

However, it just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. @thembacentel is a parody page and often posts fake news to gain impressions on X (formerly Twitter). Therefore, there is no credible report of Kendrick Perkins making a statement about Durant and Thompson teaming up in Phoenix.

What’s next for Thompson?

Klay Thompson’s future is in the air with the Warriors even after receiving support from Steve Kerr and Steph Curry that they want to see the superstar with them next season. Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season as the Warriors couldn’t make the playoffs.

