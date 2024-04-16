‘We Don’t Want That Baby’: Rudy Gobert Reveals He Experienced Racism From Family in Heartbreaking Confession

Rudy Gobert is one of the best defenders in the league and is playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves who have surprised a lot of fans this season with their superb displays on the court. However, the Frenchman surprised the fans with his childhood story of facing racism from his own family.

Gobert wrote about his story to The Players' Tribune. He mentioned the racism from his mother’s side of the family because she was white and his father went back to Guadeloupe.

What did Gobert write?

Gobert wrote: "After I was born, certain relatives made it very clear to her that she wasn't welcome to come to Christmas dinner if she brought me along. She could come on her own. But she couldn't bring 'that child.' She couldn't bring Rudy."

The former UTAH Jazz star revealed that his mom cut off her ties with the family after she was given an ultimatum to not involve her son in their family functions.

Gobert’s passion for basketball changed everything

By the time he was twelve, Gobert had grown incredibly passionate about basketball and saw it as his path to realizing a larger goal:

"I used to get every magazine I could get my hands on. Remember those posters in the middle of every issue? I'd tear them out and tape them to my bedroom wall. I put up so many of them that after a while you couldn't even see the walls underneath. It was wall-to-wall NBA posters with my graffiti tags sprayed over them. I would close my eyes and imagine myself on an NBA floor — dunking the ball, guarding legends like Kobe, Tony, Dirk, STAT … this was the place I would go to. In my head, in my room, in France. If you saw a picture of me at that age, you might not believe it. But I believed it with all my heart and soul."

Gobert’s proud moment from the NBA Mock Draft

Gobert remembered the first time he saw his name in an NBA mock draft. It was not only a source of pride for him to see his family name so prominently displayed, but it also served as validation.

