‘No Thank You’: Giannis Antetokounmpo REVEALS WHY He Ditched Adidas and Signed for Nike

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the MVP and NBA Champion, has the world after him. Considered as one of the best young talents in the current NBA regime, the Milwaukee Bucks star could get any big brand rooting for him if he agrees to sign a contract with them.

Similarly, the same thing happened during his initial brand signings. He discussed the pivotal role played by Nike in earning the allegiance of the Antetokounmpo family on the "Thanalysis" podcast.

During his rise through the European youth basketball circuit, Giannis, a promising prospect, was approached by Adidas for potential future ventures.

The discussions led to the Antetokounmpo camp and Adidas agreeing to contracts for both Giannis and Thanasis. These contracts mostly involved free footwear and apparel, and according to Giannis, an amount ranging from $3,000 to $5,000.

On the podcast, he said, "We were waiting for 45 minutes, and then he brought the contract and he put it in front of me. I was like, 'Ok, great, where is my brother's?' And he was like, 'No, we're not going to sign your brother today. We will sign yours first, and then we'll bring your brother during the weekend to sign his.'

Surprisingly, not finding the brand’s contract to his brother, Giannis had his mind made on the spot. Declining the offer, he said, “No, thank you,” and parted ways from Adidas.

However, on the contract signing day, Giannis, Thanasis, and their mother visited the adidas headquarters in Greece. The brothers sensed a sudden change in the representative's demeanor, ultimately leading to Adidas not offering a contract to Thanasis at that moment.

Despite assurances of a future signing, Giannis declined, and Nike entered the picture, altering the course of history for the Antetokounmpo family. Giannis also mentioned that the Adidas representative who handled the deal was later fired from the brand.

Giannis Antetokonmpo Went Well with Nike

Giannis's experience with Nike further emphasized the importance of family to him. When he met with Nike representatives, they swiftly recognized the significance of family to the Antetokounmpo brothers and readily offered a shoe contract to Thanasis as well.

His choice to align with Nike stemmed from the company's recognition of the importance of family to him.

Following his signing with Nike in 2013, the partnership has flourished, culminating in the launch of his distinctive Nike Zoom Freak line in 2019. While it can be argued that Thanasis enjoys more job security than many, it is evident that Adidas' loss has unequivocally translated into a gain for Nike.

