‘Shai Did It First’: NBA Fans in Split After Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Rolls Up in Tesla Cybertruck for Playoffs

Anthony Edwards has made an extraordinary leap in the NBA, transitioning from a self-proclaimed All-Star last season to a widely lauded figure this year. Not only have fans and commentators recognized his exceptional performance leading the Minnesota Timberwolves, but even current league superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA’s ANT-MAN has his favorite pick for the playoffs, as he drove in the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck. Dubbed in an all gray Adidas outfit, the Timberwolves shooting guard shot a short video in the light flashing EV.

However, as soon as the video surfaced online, the NBA fans did not shy off in ridiculing the two-time NBA All-Star and went on to remind him of who pulled off in the Cybertruck prior to him.

An X/Twitter user wrote while poking fun at Edwards and wrote: “Shai did it first.”

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder's rising star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, made a remarkable entrance at a recent home game as he arrived in the iconic Tesla Cybertruck.

While another user wrote: 'I hope he scheduled his recall appointment', taking a dig at Tesla's announcement of recalling around 4,000 Cybertrucks for the accelerator pedal issue.

Earlier, there were numerous complaints of the model having a faulty accelerator paddle that got stuck at times while pressing it and it also led to the electric pickup truck getting into a crash.

However, there were many users put on their words on the post, let’s delve into a few of the top comments:

Giannis Was all Praise for Anthony Edwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star player of the Milwaukee Bucks, recently expressed high praise for the emerging talent of Anthony Edwards in the NBA. During a recent appearance on Thanalysis Live alongside his brother Thanasis, Giannis shared his admiration for multiple NBA players he enjoys watching or competing against.

On the podcast, the ‘Greek Freak’ said, “I love Anthony Edwards man. I love him, man. Like he’s playing both ways. He’s playing the right way, he plays to win and you know it translates on the court. I think [he is] the number one in the West, number two in the West.”

Among the stellar names mentioned were LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Stephen Curry. However, Giannis reserved a special commendation for Anthony Edwards, highlighting his exceptional two-way play and team-oriented approach on the court.

