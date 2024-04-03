‘One of the Best Players I Ever Played With’: LeBron James Reacts to Rajon Rando’s Retirement From NBA

Rajon Rondo has been one of the most underrated players in the history of the NBA. The former Boston Celtics and LA Lakers star hasn’t played in the league since the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, whether Rondo was looking to get a move back in the NBA or somewhere else was the question that everyone wanted to know and they finally had their answer.

Rondo recently did a podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackon titled All The Smoke in which he mentioned that he has taken retirement from the NBA.

After Rondo made the announcement, his former teammate LeBron James was asked questions about his friend’s retirement from the NBA.

What did James say?

Talking about Rondo, James said, "One of the best players I ever played with. Obviously, his IQ was out of this world. I was very lucky to get to team up with him. Being in LA and him coming to the Lakers, I was ecstatic about that. I knew what we could accomplish together.”

“Rondo always talked about if he ever teamed up with me, he knew we could win a championship. We did that. Being a fierce competitor throughout my career when he was in Boston,” LeBron added.

james went on to say, “Obviously, our battles that we had when I was in Cleveland then going to Miami. He got everything out of his career and more: two-time champion, multiple All-Stars, a couple of years, he led the league in assists or was up there. Just a spectacular player."

Rondo’s career in the NBA

Rondo was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2006 before being traded to the Boston Celtics on the same night.

Rondo played for the likes of Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Maverick, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans during his 16 seasons in the NBA.

During his career, he won the NBA championship twice. He won his first title in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and won his second title with the Lakers in 2020.

