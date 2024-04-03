LeBron James Reacts to Transfer Rumors About Son Bronny’s Possible USC Exit: Everything You Need To Know

The future of Bronny James has been one of the hottest topics of discussion for a while now. The USC guard entered the transfer portal and that makes his NCAA future unclear.

Although most people think he'll end up at another college next year, the NBA Draft is a possibility. LeBron James responded to the reports after learning of the news.

What did LeBron James say?

The King was questioned about Bronny’s future after the Lakers won against the Raptors. The four-time NBA champion was clear about his thought process and said Bronny would take that decision.

LeBron stated: “He’s his own man. At the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man, and he’s got some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make that decision, he’ll let us all know. As a family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

Multiple teams want Bronny

This comes after Andy Enfield, the head coach of USC, left to become the head coach at SMU. Meechie Johnson, a close friend of the family, recently decided to play in Columbus after attending South Carolina for the previous two years. Would Bronny do the same?

LeBron would probably be happy to see Bronny play in Columbus because he has a lot of clout with the program.

Of course, a lot of people think that one school will ultimately prevail. Duquesne is regarded as the firm favorite to land Bronny after they hired LeBron's old high school teammate as head coach.

The people who recruited Bronny out of high school might try to make a move as well. LeBron preferred USC over Oregon and Memphis for Bronny in the first place. Now that he's back on the market, could they take another look?

The way LeBron answered questions about Bronny’s future, it shows that at this moment there is no clarity regarding it. Whether it’s the NBA or something else, the interest will be more as months pass by.

