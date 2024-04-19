Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Daylen Amir Austin, 19, a University of Oregon football player, is facing a hit-and-run charge and is out of prison on several conditions until his next court hearing. Amir Austin is suspected of hitting a 46-year-old man on West Fourth Avenue and Polk Street on April 16 and fleeing the scene.

Later that night, the Eugene police apprehended him. Austin was freed from jail on the night of April 17 following his initial court appearance earlier that day. He is charged with one count of failing to discharge the duties of a driver to wounded individuals. Austin did not make a plea during his arraignment.

According to court papers, Austin cannot leave Oregon without the court's approval and must notify the court within five days after being detained or charged with a new felony. He is not permitted to use or interact with anybody who uses or sells illegal substances, and he may be required to produce a urine sample for testing at any time.

Austin is prohibited from having offensive contact with anybody, possessing or using alcohol or marijuana, or possessing firearms. If he breaches any of his release terms, he may face an arrest warrant. Austin is due back in court on May 22.

Daylen Amir Austin Hit And Run 46-Year-Old Man, says Police

The Eugene Police Department is looking into 19-year-old University of Oregon defensive back Daylen Amir Austin, who died in a hit-and-run incident near W. 4th Avenue and Polk Street in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday night about 9:10 p.m., barely three miles from school.

“Daylen Amir Austin, age 19, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on April 15 and has initially been charged with felony Hit and Run,” said the Eugene Police Department in a statement released on Wednesday. “This is a complex investigation and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” they added.

Also, a neighbor Seth Lockard told KPTV, “It sounds like he was just doing circles for about 10-15 minutes, going really fast. You could kind of hear car exhaust.”

"My wife heard a thump and that was real rough,” he continued. “She didn’t put it together. She thought maybe he hit a tree or something, [but] then I heard a bunch of sirens. Then I went outside and saw the scene. All of these police cars and police tape and stuff. It was just really sad, and I was very angry.”

Daylen Amir Austin is just a Freshman at Oregan

Austin is a freshman at the University of Oregon and plays defensive back for the Ducks football team, according to the university website. He is from Long Beach, California, and previously attended Long Beach Poly High. According to ESPN, he has played at least two football games for the Ducks during the 2023 season.

