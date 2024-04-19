What were Jason Kelce’s Preconceptions About Louis Reese-Zammit? Ex-NFL Star Takes Responsibility For ‘Very Incorrect’ Statements

After Louis Rees-Zammit left Welsh rugby to join the NFL, his new Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce, stated he still has a long way to go to reach the elite level. This week, the brothers discussed Travis' Kansas City Chiefs' signing of former Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who has switched sports and joined the Super Bowl champions.

Recently, Travis and Jason Kelce commented on how they don’t want celebrities coming to their podcast, but after what they had to say about the Former Welsh Rugby Player, let’s hope Travis Kelce and Louis Reese-Zammit have a good team relationship.

What does Jason Kelce think about Louis Reese-Zammit?

On their latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made some remarks on the Welsh player, which fans didn’t like. While speaking about Louis Reese-Zammit Jason Kelce said, “He [Rees-Zammit] is the running stereotype of what I would think of with a Welsh person. I don't know if that's an accurate stereotype but that's certainly what I think of and he's helping continue that trend in my mind.

"When I think of Welsh, I think British people call it 'posh'. I think of these rich, upper-class, just beautiful white people. I'm excited to see what this guy does. I know it's gonna be a learning curve, but I hope this guy takes the world by f*ck*ng storm,” Jason said.

He went on to add, "It will be electric. With a smile like that, this guy… if he works out, he's gonna be the most marketable player of all time."

Jason Kelce had to apologize for his “Posh” comment to Welsh people

However, after being called out on social media, Kelce has subsequently reversed his statements. He wrote to one fan, "Yea, I’ve come to understand, I was very incorrect on this. Based on further assessment since these incorrect statements, not sure why I had these preconceptions in my mind, but I have found that the Welsh seem exactly like my kind of people. Happy to be incredibly wrong."

The former Wales winger agreed to a three-year contract with the defending Super Bowl winners last month after emerging as a top prospect on the NFL's International Player Pathway program and receiving attention from more than 12 organizations. He rejoined the Chiefs earlier this month, beginning offseason workouts and training with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas.

Rees-Zammit now faces a demanding summer of training camps, competing with fellow rookies for a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man active roster for the next season. Having only departed rugby in January, the 23-year-old has impressed with how fast he has adapted to his new sport, with famous coach Andy Reid stating that, while it is "not an easy transition," the Welshman has the necessary understanding and attitude to succeed.

