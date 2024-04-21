Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes Become Target For Raiders Fans During Their Cabo Vacation

Even when Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are on vacation, trolls manage to find them, as proven by several diehard Raiders fans mocking them as they exited the restaurant. Las Vegas Raiders supporters can be found anywhere, and no opponent is immune from Raider Nation.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was having dinner with his wife Brittany in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when Raiders fans noticed him and chanted "Raiders!" at him.

Raiders fans target star QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes

The 20-second video of the incident was posted on MLFootball's X page, prompting diverse comments from supporters. Raiders fans replied, stating they are "everywhere," while others criticized the fans in the video, calling them "sad af."

The Raiders have struggled since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018. Not only has Kansas City won the division every year, but Mahomes and company are 10-2 versus the Raiders in that period, with one loss coming the last time the teams faced in 2023.

Mahomes getting it from Raiders fans in Mexico is a little nuisance in comparison to what the latter has had to deal with as a result of the former over the last six seasons.

Patrick and Brittany appear to be having an incredibly good time. They have been on holiday for a long time, and they visited Mexico twice in the previous month or two.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are currently enjoying vacation together

The couple is presently on vacation in Cabo, Mexico, and they took advantage of the opportunity to sample some local food. They presumably appreciated their food. They had gone to Rosa Negra (Black Rose) on Thursday, April 18, to sample Latin American cuisine at the popular holiday destination just south of the United States.

Their date night, without their children Sterling-Skye and Bronze was nice for a change. Mahomes had a good week as he was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People following his Super Bowl LVIII triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Mahomes had uploaded professional images of the nomination, and Brittany Mahomes lauded her husband on Instagram, captioning them, "My hottttttt hubby."

Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in just the second Super Bowl in history to go to overtime to win their 3rd Super Bowl.

This made them the first team to repeat as Super Bowl winners since the New England Patriots nineteen years ago, and Mahomes became the third player to win three Super Bowl MVP awards. Furthermore, Mahomes' impact on the Chiefs winning three championships is significant.

