Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Posts a Wholesome Polaroid Snap on Her Instagram Story

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl in February. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is enjoying the offseason with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The female counterpart updated the fans with some cute pictures of the couple on her Instagram story.

Patrick Mahomes Enjoying Life Off the Field

Patrick Mahomes and Brittaney Mahomes enjoyed a daycation on a boat with their friends on Friday. The couple has been seen spending quality time on various occasions after the Super Bowl LVIII. Their beautiful moment at the sea was shared by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, on her social media handle.

Along with the picture of a Polaroid of Mahomes and his wife, Brittaney also posted some photos of fruits. Some women were also seen enjoying themselves in the background, on top of the boat.

Mahomes couple’s Polaroid that made the melted fans

A shirtless Patrick was seen kissing his wife Brittany on the head in the Polaroid. The Super Bowl winner’s wife was in the arms of her husband, wearing a bright orange shirt and goggles.

Also Read: Chiefs Fans Hit Back After Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Get Booed by Raiders Fans During a Dinner Date Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This isn’t the first instance when Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of the couple enjoying their time off the action. She had recently posted some pictures of their date nights, in which she had a red dress on, and Patrick was wearing a vibrantly patterned shirt.

Brittany has a history of displaying affection for her husband on social media. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a throwback picture showing how far the couple has come from their high school days. She tagged the two-time NFL MVP in the picture and captioned it: “Who knew 12 years later we would be where we are at! This life with you.”

Brittany, the mother of two, also celebrated Taylor Swift’s latest album on her social media. Swift is dating Travis Kelce, who plays alongside Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.