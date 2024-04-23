How Did Patrick Mahomes REACT to Andy Reid’s Record Contract Extension With Chiefs? Find Out
The Kansas City Chiefs have extended their head coach Andy Reid’s contract. NFL star Patrick Mahomes took no time to react to the news. Find more details below.
The Super Bowl LVIII winner Kansas City Chiefs safely defended their title under Andy Reid’s guidance. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling final after completing a touchdown in the dying moments of the game. They would be eyeing a hat-trick of Super Bowl wins. To achieve their goals, the Chiefs have made a major move before the NFL 2024 draft.
Reid’s new contract details
There were rumors about Reid retiring after the Chiefs’ consecutive Super Bowl wins. The head coach had recently said that he would not be retiring anytime soon. Now, the Chiefs have cleared the air with this contract extension. Reid would be leading the reigning champions until 2029.
Andy Reid would be 71 by the time the contract ends. He will be the highest-paid NFL coach after the extension earning around $18,000,000. The Chiefs have continued to stay at the top under Reid and they have secured their future with this deal.
Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to Andy Reid’s extension
The 3-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes took it to X, formerly Twitter, and posted ‘Yessir’. He also reposted the official announcement on the Kansas City Chiefs social media handle.
Mahomes has been the most important member of Reid’s squad. He was the MVP in all three Super Bowl victories. The Chiefs’ quarterback would turn 34 in 2029 and he would fancy adding more honors to his name by then under Andy Reid.
The Chiefs chairman and CEO had promised Reid that he would be the NFL coach with the highest salary. They stuck to their words and made it happen before the 2024-25 season. How many Super Bowl championships will Reid manage to add to the Chiefs’ trophy cabinet? Let us know in the comments below.