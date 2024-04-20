Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks Tonight? Deets Inside

This Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers make their way to Madison Square Garden, set to face the York Knicks in the first game of their inaugural Eastern Conference Playoffs series.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against The Knicks Tonight?

The participation of Joel Embiid, however, remains uncertain against the Knicks. Embiid showcased a stellar performance this season during one of the matches against the Knicks, achieving 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Nevertheless, his endeavors weren't enough to guide the 76ers to a victory.

The 76ers' journey this season has been a roller-coaster ride, with them currently standing as the 7th seed, geared up to combat the New York Knicks in the opening playoff round.

The absence of the 2023-24 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, for a significant duration of the season impacted the team severely. The 76ers went on to evolve from a potential top three-seed contender to a team struggling even to secure a spot in the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament.

The win was further graced by Embiid who achieved 15 rebounds, and his single assist led to a three-point move for Kelly Oubre Jr. - a turning point towards the end of the game.

Nicolas Batum's contribution was also crucial, delivering a decent 20 points, including six 3-pointers, which served as essential support until Embiid's ace performance in the final phase of the game.

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The Knicks

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's career average against the Knicks stands at 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists throughout 19 games.

Tyrese Maxey

On the other hand, Tyrese Maxey averages 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in his 12 encounters with the Knicks.

Injury Report

76ers

Questionable

Joel Embiid (knee)

Out

De'Anthony Melton (back)

Robert Covington (knee)

Knicks

Out

Julius Randle (shoulder)

