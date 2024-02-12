'Remember when you lost the 2016 election': Hilary Clinton Trolled For Calling Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce 'Taylor Swift's Boyfriend' In Viral Tweet

The Super Bowl 2024 saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious on Sunday, February 11, triumphing over the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22. Hillary Clinton, in a sarcastic tweet, extended her congratulations to the Chiefs for their win. However, her tweet carried a hint of sarcasm as she subtly poked fun at Taylor's boyfriend. In response, NFL fans retaliated with their own jabs at her.

What did Hillary Clinton say and how did fans react to her tweet?

Hillary Clinton had a twisted message for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, as the team won the Super Bowl 2024. Her tweet came as a surprise to the internet and fans are not happy about what she said. "Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!" she tweeted.

Now instead of using Travis Kelce's name, she used the term "Taylor's boyfriend". Fans are upset about the fact that she took an unnecessary dig at Travis Kelce. "You must know how the 49ers feel," a fan said, who seemed unimpressed by Hillary Clinton's tweet.

"You couldn’t come up with a lamer tweet if you tried," another fan commented, taking a dig at Hillary Clinton.

"Remember when you lost the 2016 election. That was great," a fan tweeted. Now that was good humor right there.

"Can’t believe this tweet is real," a fan commented. Most NFL fans are feeling the same about this tweet.

"They are literally rubbing it in your faces people. This is all a psyop. And the queen of psyops is telling it to your faces," a fan said, who seems pretty unhappy about how Hillary Clinton referred to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl victory was absolutely incredible! The 49ers couldn't keep up and lost to the Chiefs with a score of 25-22. The turning point of the game was when Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass. That pass completely shifted the momentum and led the Chiefs to win their second consecutive Super Bowl this year.

