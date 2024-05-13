What If Dustin Poirier Wins Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302? Exploring Top 3 future possibilities for Diamond

Former UFC interim Lightweight Champion Dustin 'Diamond' Poirier is gearing up for a championship match for the third time in his elongated UFC career; it seems this will be the last time Poirier will get a chance to tape his hands for a championship in UFC.

Dustin Poirier defeated the upcoming rising fighter of the Lightweight division, God of War, Benoit Saint-Denis, at UFC 299. Poirier challenged Benoit Saint-Denis for two rounds and tried to jump for chokes four times and then finally put the God of War to sleep with a powerful hook in round two, sending Benoit Saint-Denis to the shadow realms.

At the post-event press conference of UFC 300, Dana White announced Islam Makhachev would defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Poirier is training hard and is aiming to 'Finish his Story' at UFC 303 to become a champion. In this article, we will predict three possible future plans for UFC if Dustin manages to win the UFC Lightweight championship against Islam Makhachev.

Top Three Possiblites for Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Geathje vs. Dustin Poirier Trilogy: If Poirier wins the UFC lightweight championship against Islam Makhachev, an old rival of Justin Geathje, who recently faced a brutal loss at the hands of Max Holloway, could make a spectacular return and both Justin and Dustin can finally settle a score as they have one victory against each other. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Justin Geathje vs. Dustin Poirier for the UFC championship can set the stage for a pride match between the two fighters and it will be interesting to see who gets the crown of Lightweight king and who takes the upper hand.

2. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4: The saga between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is one of the best rivalries in UFC history; Diamond and Notorious fought at UFC 264 in the trilogy.

Dustin Poirier snipped Conor McGregor's legs which worked according to Diamond's plan. By the end of the fight, Conor McGregor snapped his legs and doctors stopped the fight and handed Poirier the second victory.

The saga between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is not over yet as both fighters have expressed multiple times that they want to face each other one more time, fair and square. If Conor McGregor manages to win against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, the fourth match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship could surpass all significant records.

1. The Return of The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov': Former UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated with a record of 29 wins and no losses. Khabib Nurmagomedov could return to the octagon to avenge the loss of Islam Makhachev's best friend against Dustin Poirier and can lock horns with Diamond for the second time.

Dustin Poirier faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 for the UFC lightweight championship. Unfortunately, Diamond lost the match against The Eagle.

All questions will be answered at UFC 303 pay-per-view. Will Islam Makhachev continue his domination as the UFC lightweight champion, or can Dustin Poirier accomplish something he dreamt of his all life, winning a championship in his last shot at the champion?

UFC 303 pay-per-view is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

ALSO READ: Coach Mike Brown Reveals Diamond's Response to 'No More Guillotines' at UFC 299