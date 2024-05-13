Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Oklahoma City Thunder on May 13?

During the Mavericks' first-round series victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic sprained his right knee. In addition, he has left ankle soreness. But despite everything, Doncic has persisted in his "battle," and the Mavs star hasn't missed a postseason game yet. However, the Slovenian is on the injury report for game 4 against the Thunder.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been incredible. He and Kyrie Irving have forged a strong partnership and are looking to win the Mavericks their first title since 2011. During the regular season, Doncic led the league in scoring with an average of 33.9 points per game. Furthermore, he grabbed 9.2 rebounds and provided 9.8 assists per game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight?

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for game 4 against the Thunder as he has been facing problems with his knee throughout the campaign. Even with the sprain, Doncic is expected to play his usual minutes in game 4 against the Thunder in Dallas.

Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 6 games against the Orlando Magic and has continued his form to the first three games of this semifinal series.

Luka Doncic’s Continuous Troubles Troubles With His Knee

This is what Doncic said after game 3 win over the Thunder, “I'm battling out there, man. I think I'm battling. I’m glad we got the win. I'm just trying to battle out there. The last play… I hurt my knee again. Just trying to battle out there, man. We got a win, that's all that matters.”

The All-Star has been battling knee issues for months but hasn’t stopped playing for his beloved team. Luka has his eyes set on the prize as he wants to become an NBA champion in the next few weeks.

