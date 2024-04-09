Resurfaced Video Reveals Why The Undertaker Helped Cody Rhodes Beat Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40

The crowd at Philadelphia went berserk when the lights went off and The Undertaker suddenly appeared in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 40. What left the people gobsmacked was the fact that The Deadman was not even in the picture to appear at the marquee event. It was, in fact, the Stone Cold!

However, when The Phenom confronted The Rock and delivered a chokeslam on him, it was clear that Rhodes would now finish his story. And he did.

Now, a two-month-old video of The Undertaker is doing the rounds on social media, where he is speaking of Cody Rhodes. What the Undertaker says in the video will clear up all the doubts regarding why he was there for Cody Rhodes’ help at WrestleMania 40.

What did The Undertaker Say about Cody Rhodes?

On February 3, 2024, The Undertaker recorded a podcast episode of the newly formatted Six Feet Under Podcast. He spoke his heart out about how he felt when Cody decided to give way to The Rock to go up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"I wanted to hear Cody's promo. It was great. It was so good, and I was so invested. When he said, '... just not at WrestleMania,' my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen,” The Undertaker said.

“Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It's huge and it is what it is," he added.

The Deadman went on to praise Cody Rhodes for handling the situation well, noting that he himself had been through some similar situations in his career. "Knowing and being in that situation a couple of times myself during my career, for Cody to go out and to deliver the promo that he delivered last night, I felt for him,” he said.

After The Undertaker choke-slammed The Rock, the lights went off again, and he disappeared from the ring.

Cody successfully performed three cross Rhodes on Roman Reigns and pinned him to become the new champion. Cody Rhodes had finished his story, a moment for which the entire world was waiting.