Great news for fans of All American! Season 6 is getting two more episodes, making it a total of 15 episodes, reports Deadline. CW has announced that the season finale is now set to air on July 15, bringing some changes to the schedule.

Despite the extension, this season is still the shortest ever, even though it has more episodes than originally planned. Read on to know further details.

All American Season 6: CW confirms increase of two more episode

All American premiered in 2018 on The CW and is based on the true story of football player Spencer Paysinger. The lead character, Spencer James, played by Daniel Ezra, explores the different lives of people in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills after he transfers to Beverly Hills High. Season 6 started airing on April 1 instead of the usual fall premiere due to delays caused by Hollywood strikes in 2023.

This expansion of season 6 comes as a welcome surprise amidst the show's recent behind-the-scenes issues reports Screen Rant. Amidst changes at The CW, including budget cuts and cast departures, All American managed to secure a renewal. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the show's future, the additional episodes offer a glimmer of hope for fans.

While the official confirmation for season 7 and the Homecoming spinoff's fourth season is still pending, the expanded season 6 suggests positive prospects.

This unexpected news hints that previous concerns about budget cuts may have been premature, potentially allowing the creators to continue telling the story without compromising quality.

All American Season 6 episode 5 recap

In All American season 6 episode 5, Spencer faces challenges both on and off the field. His relationship with Olivia hits a rough patch when her friend from London visits unexpectedly, leading to tension and uncertainty. Meanwhile, Spencer grapples with his role in the team after a heated exchange with Jordan during a crucial game, and questions arise about his behavior and priorities.

As Spencer navigates these issues, he finds solace in helping a fellow student, Deion, through a personal crisis, sparking reflections on his own passions beyond football. Alongside these personal struggles, Spencer confronts the legacy of his mentor Billy as budget cuts threaten a vital after-school program at South Crenshaw.

In the midst of these challenges, Spencer's relationship with Olivia becomes strained as they navigate misunderstandings and unspoken tensions. Despite the uncertainty, Spencer remains steadfast in his trust in Olivia, even as their dynamic shifts.

Meanwhile, Jordan faces housing troubles, leading to the search for new roommates and unexpected challenges. With Layla's help, Jordan starts to find suitable living arrangements but encounters unexpected complications along the way.

With new episodes airing on Mondays, fans can continue to follow the twists and turns of All American season 6 on The CW.

