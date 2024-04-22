Revealed: Real Reason Why Cody Rhodes Did Not Beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes might have beaten Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, the second consecutive WrestleMania in a row, but it is still unknown why The American Nightmare was denied the opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

Both times, Cody had scaled to the main event of WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble. Cody’s loss at WrestleMania 39 also meant that his chance at the WWE Universal Championship was gone. However, the former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon and COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque had other plans for him.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently revealed the reason why Cody Rhodes was denied a victory against Reigns last year, and why he was elevated to the spot this year, in what turned out to be one of the most spectacular storylines of all time.



What Did Dave Meltzer Say?

Meltzer stated that the responsibility for Cody's loss at WrestleMania 39 rested solely on Vince McMahon's shoulders, although the WWE creatives were also in agreement. Meltzer revealed that while McMahon initially proposed the concept, Triple H also gave his approval.

"Regarding the perception from the outside that it was Vince who made the call not to put Rhodes over at last year's Mania, a call which now internally has been credited for the record-setting nature of this year's show, Vince did have the final say at the time. But it was noted Levesque agreed to that as well, and it would have happened either way," he explained on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer agreed that it was indeed true that the call to make Cody Rhodes win at WrestleMania 39 was all decided and it did go with the storyline of him returning from his quad injury and then winning the championship. But then Meltzer stated that a lot of discussion took place at WWE backstage, and it was finally agreed that a win later the year, would make Cody look good.

Additionally, making Cody lose also aligned with WWE plans to make Jey Uso a singles star, and also a merchandise draw as a babyface. “It was also argued that keeping Reigns as champion would open up a key storyline to make Jey Uso into a major singles star and merchandise draw as a babyface. While Vince did make the call, Levesque was on board with the call, and there were no significant issues with the decision. It was said that it was absolutely not Vince overruling Levesque and forcing the decision,” Meltzer said.



When is Roman Reigns Returning To Face Cody Rhodes?

The Tribal Chief hasn’t been seen around ever since he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns is currently on a sabbatical for some time. It also emerged that Roman Reigns was battling Leukemia while competing at WrestleMania 40.

So, maybe he might have requested some time off from the company. However, it was also reported that the Tribal Chief also has been giving inputs on The Bloodline story in WWE. The WWE fans are also looking for Roman’s return soon.

