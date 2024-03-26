Rhea Ripley Injury Report: Fans Concerned as WWE Women's Champion Appears on Raw With Hand Brace

Rhea Ripley has consistently proven herself to be an exceptional performer. Her recent run as WWE Women's Champion alongside the faction The Judgement Day has been a memorable experience for WWE fans. Her current "MAMI" gimmick is also immensely popular among the audience.

During the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley appeared alongside her Latino Heat Dominik Mysterio to comfort Elimination Chamber 2024 winner and her WrestleMania 40 opponent, Becky Lynch.

Fans expressed concern about Rhea Ripley's health and speculated that she might be injured, as she appeared in the segment wearing a hand brace on one of her hands.

WWE fans are now wondering if Rhea Ripley has a legitimate injury and, if so, how serious it is. They are also questioning whether she will miss her WrestleMania 40 match against Becky Lynch.

Neither WWE nor the Judgement Day star has commented on her hand injury. During the Raw episode, Becky and Rhea engaged in a fistfight after The Man brutally knocked out Dominik Mysterio with a vicious punch.

It seems that Rhea Ripley's hand injury is not severe enough to cause the cancellation of matches at WrestleMania 40.

Rhea Ripley Goes Viral On Social Media

Rhea Ripley's heel persona has been enjoying teasing her fans lately. At a recent WWE Live Show, Rhea Ripley faced Nia Jax in a match.

During the bout, Nia Jax attempted to deliver her signature Stinkface move as a tribute to her uncle Rikishi. However, Rhea Ripley managed to turn the tables and position Nia Jax in the corner turnbuckle for her own version of the Stinkface. Rhea Ripley then gave Nia Jax a taste of her own medicine by performing the move on her.

The clip of Rhea Ripley executing the Stinkface on Nia Jax went viral on the internet. Rhea Ripley repeated the move at another live event on Shayna Baszler after the latter demanded it.

During a recent episode of Raw, Rhea Ripley addressed the viral clip during a promo battle with her WrestleMania 40 challenger, Becky Lynch. She said, "I could post a video or photo online & watch these freaks eat it up," further emphasizing her heel persona and the attention she receives from fans.

Ronda Rousey revealed shocking fact about Rhea vs Charlotte match at WrestleMania 39

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair delivered an incredible performance that many fans and experts consider one of the best women's WrestleMania matches in history. The match was undoubtedly a highlight of WrestleMania 39, culminating in Rhea Ripley becoming the new WWE Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair.

Recently, Ronda Rousey made some surprising statements during an interview with Cageside Seats, where she revealed the original plans for the Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair match. She said, "They weren't supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage & Charlotte threw her big d*ck on the table & said no, we're gonna do this awesome f*cking match."

Rousey went on to highlight the challenges women wrestlers face in showcasing their full potential, stating, "And that's what the women are dealing with. They're not allowed to show how amazing they are because 'oh, the crowd's gonna be tired for the guy's match afterward.' That's b*llshit."

