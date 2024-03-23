Top 5 Most Iconic WrestleMania Stages Of All Times

WWE has set the stage for the biggest annual event in the history of professional wrestling. This year will mark the fortieth edition of the yearly spectacle. There are multiple reasons behind the success of WWE’s WrestleMania that Vince McMahon, the former WWE owner, started 40 years back.



WrestleMania is considered as the grand final of the year’s storylines, where almost every champion defends their WWE Championship, old bitter rivalry get settled, and new starts. One of the major parts that makes WrestleMania grand is the presentation of the WWE.

WWE is best known for building the best stages and they are no less than a spectacle. WWE tries to build stages every year according to the theme of WrestleMania which keeps every WrestleMania different and unique from the previous editions

In this particular article, we will rank the top five best WrestleMania stages of all time.

5. WrestleMania 25 - The 25th edition of WrestleMania was one of the most special ones of all time. Here, we witnessed the beginning of the iconic WrestleMania matches between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

In the main event, Triple H faced former stable partner Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and John Cena faced Edge and Big Show in a triple threat match for the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania took place at Houston, Texas Reliant Stadium on April 5, 2009. The stage of WrestleMania 25 looked amazing as a massive giant star with the words WrestleMania 25 written on it was put up. There were four massive pillars, and the ramp was fully covered with white and blue lights which gave WrestleMania 25 an amazing theme.

4.WrestleMania 24 - WrestleMania 24 was an unforgettable night with some major matches. WWE Universe witnessed the iconic retirement between Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, where Ric Flair officially ended his illustrated WWE career.

In the main event, we witnessed the match streak vs championship between The Undertaker and Edge, where the former extended his streak and captured the WWE Heavyweight championship.

WrestleMania 24 took place at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida on March 30, 2008. WrestleMania 24 stage was one of the most spectacular stages of all time. WWE built a massive building structure in an outdoor arena with palm trees on the side of the stage, at night the stage looked even more amazing.

3.WrestleMania 30: WrestleMania 30 was a banger in every sense we witnessed some of the most iconic matches like the shocking end of The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak, the iconic ending of Daniel Bryan’s underdog yes moment storyline, and more.



WrestleMania XXX took place on April 6, 2014, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The WrestleMania 30’s stage looked amazing with the purple color theme paying tribute to The Undertaker with massive three X’s as the main stage which looked spectacular.

2.WrestleMania 34: WrestleMania 34 was a decent event featuring some exciting matches where Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar for the Univeral Championship. AJ Styles faced Shinsuke Nakamura and defended his WWE Championship and much more took place.



WrestleMania 34 took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8, 2018. A major attraction that year was the massive mask stage of WrestleMania, WWE designed the stage keeping Orlando’s carnival culture.

1.WrestleMania 33: WrestleMania 33 was another decent event where we witnessed some of the best matches at the main event Big Dog Roman Reigns gave The Undertaker a second loss in his WrestleMania undefeated streak.

WrestleMania 33 took place at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando Florida. The major attraction was WrestleMania 33, and WWE built a massive universal global with rollercoasters all over the stage outdoor stage looking magnificent at night. WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view was named “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” and the whole stage was designed keeping the tagline in mind.

