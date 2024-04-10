Cody Rhodes’ Old Comment Resurfaces Online After WrestleMania 40 Victory Over Roman Reigns for Championship

Read to find out the newly crowned WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes's old 2016 statement after leaving WWE, which is going viral on the internet following his WrestleMania 40 victory.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  10:41 PM IST |  6.5K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes created history after he became WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 40 and ended the iconic four-year reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. 

Cody Rhodes' journey to the very top of WWE hasn't been easy. Cody Rhodes is the third-generation professional in his family. He is the son of WWE legend Dusty Rhodes and stepbrother of former WWE superstar Goldust. 

Many fans know Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare, but he started his career back in 2007 in WWE. His career in WWE was still underrated, even after switching characters. Rhodes was a heel for the majority of his WWE career. 

Later, WWE repackaged his character and made him a ripoff character named Stardust, inspired by his brother's WWE character, Goldust.  

The American Nightmare was unhappy with his Stardust character, which became one of the primary reasons behind him leaving WWE in 2016.


What Was Cody Rhodes's Pro Wrestling Goal? 

Cody Rhodes published a statement after leaving WWE in 2016, which is now going viral following his historic win at WrestleMania 40 and becoming WWE Undisputed Champion.

Cody shared his reaction back in 2016 in a lengthy statement as he told fans the real reason why he was quitting WWE. He said he was not happy with his character, Stardust, and was trying to convince Triple H and Vince McMahon to roll a dice again, let him be Cody Rhodes again, and fix things his way this time. 

Fans are now sharing his old 2016 statement, in which he revealed his professional wrestling goal for 2024, "Cody Rhodes has finally completed his goal, "My goal in pro wrestling has always been to win the WWE Championship (the one accolade in the game my father never obtained) and for a decade."

"I tried to convince both Vince and me that I could be their star player, their varsity quarterback if you will, but it seems we have reached the point where neither saw that in me."

ALSO READWWE Announces Roman Reigns' Next Appearance After He Lost Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40

