Ric Flair Net Worth

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is undoubtedly one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. He was widely regarded as the first and one the best heels (bad guy) in professional wrestling history.

Flair made his name all around the world, and captured championships all over the world. He has captured the NWA World Championship eight times, six times the WCW World Championship, and two times WWE champion.

Flair had his final WWE match at WrestleMania 24, where he faced off against the legendary Shawn Michaels, who ultimately brought an end to Flair's time in WWE.

Flair then went out of WWE and competed in TNA. He recently made his professional wrestling return in 2022, in a tag team match teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarret and Jay Lethal. Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Ric Flair’s Net Worth in 2023 - $500,000

According to some recent reports by Celebrity Net Worth, Ric Flair's net worth is around 500,000 thousand dollars. His major income source throughout his life was professional wrestling, hosting independent shows, endorsements, his restaurant chains, and some other small investments.

Why is Ric Flair's net worth only $500,000?

Fans are left in awe when they discover the jaw-dropping net worth of Ric Flair, a beloved figure in combat sports. Numerous factors played a role in his relatively lower net worth, with his extravagant lifestyle being a major contributor. From his dating habits to splurging on his girlfriends, Flair's penchant for luxury has certainly made an impact.

Later he got into trouble for not paying taxes and In 2000, the IRS revealed he owed the government $870,000 in unpaid taxes, and the government started to take a major share from his WWE income to recover the losses.

Another reason revealed was, as Ric Flair said, that his second wife used to overspend his money. Flair was then again found guilty of not paying taxes from 2016 to 2019. And was asked to compensate for losses.

The same year Flair suffered a heart attack, his treatment was not covered by his insurance and the bill was around 1.8 million dollars.

Ric Flair’s Salary

Ric Flair's previous earnings were rumored to be around $35,000 per month during his time with WWE under a Legends contract.

However, now at 74 years old, Flair has recently inked a multi-year deal with AEW. While the specifics of his AEW contract remain undisclosed, it's worth noting that AEW and Tony Khan have a reputation for compensating wrestlers fairly.

Ric Flair’s Endorsements and Investments

Ric Flair endorsed multiple small brands, computer games, and restaurants. In addition, he has a partnership with TickPick, a company that sells tickets. Flair loves to make unexpected appearances at small wrestling shows on behalf of TickPick, where he serves as a special guest in a non-wrestling capacity. This helps to increase ticket sales for the company during wrestling events.

Ric Flair’s House and Cars

Flair owns a house in Charlotte, North Carolina. The house is built in 5000 square feet of space, with six rooms four restrooms, and a pool. Some reports suggest the house is estimated at 1 million dollars worth.

Flair was best known for his lavish lifestyle when he was in his prime. We still can witness his love for a lavish lifestyle through his car collection. He owns four cars.

Cars Price Chevrolet SS $72,000 Chevrolet Camaro $61,140 1999 Bentley Arnage T $72,000 Mercedes Benz $32,000

Ric Flair Spouse - Wendy Barlow

In 2018, Flair tied the knot for the fifth time with Wendy Barlow. Wendy, a retired Tennis player who was once ranked as an All-American, now works as a tennis coach and instructor. She has an impressive record, having won the Canadian junior championship multiple times. Wendy also had the opportunity to compete in Wimbledon and was even honored in the prestigious Great Victorian Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Flair informed via his Twitter he and Wendy are now not together, “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy and Our Families During This Time! I Will Love and cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better.”