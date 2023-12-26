Roman Reigns, originally known as Leati Joseph Anao'i, is a well-known figure in the world of WWE. Currently, he holds a prominent position among the top five professional wrestlers globally.

In 2020, he achieved a remarkable feat by winning the WWE Universal Championship. Two years later, in 2022, he further solidified his status as the undisputed universal champion of WWE by capturing the WWE championship. His victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 was truly awe-inspiring.

For over 1200 days, Roman Reigns has reigned as the champion, showcasing his dominance in the ring. Not only that, he has had the honor of headlining three consecutive WrestleMania events, from WrestleMania 37 to WrestleMania 39.

Throughout these monumental matches, he has stood tall and successfully defended his championship, proving his worth as a true champion.

He's set to headline WrestleMania 40 and is expected to go up against either Cody Rhodes or his cousin, former WWE champion The Rock.

Reigns made his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as “The Shield” in 2021.

Reigns then started his solo career as “Big Dog” in WWE. which made him the main event superstar.

Later in 2020, Reigns made his return to WWE as “Tribal Chief” alongside Paul Heyman as his Wiseman.

The character of Tribal Chief made Reigns the icon of this industry and now he has cemented his legacy among the greatest of all time in the industry.

Roman Reigns Net Worth in 2023: $20 million(Estimated)

In a recent report by VIP Net Worth, Roman Reigns' net worth in 2023 is estimated to be 20 million dollars. Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars of this era. He is widely considered the face of WWE of this era.

He has been headlining major pay-per-views of WWE for the last 3 years from Crown Jewel shows to WrestleMania and Summer Slam cards.

Reigns' last major pay-per-view was in 2023, Crown Jewel 2023. He defended his championship against the Megastar LA Knight.

Roman Reigns Salary

Roman Reigns is currently amongst the most viewed and loved professional wrestlers of all time. He is currently one of the highest-paid WWE superstars. According to some reports, Roman Reigns’s base salary is around 1.5 million dollars.

According to some rumors and reports, after earning rewards and merchandise share Reigns earns a 5 million dollar salary.

Roman Reigns Endorsements and Investments

Roman Reigns is loved by fans all over the globe and holds a strong sway over them. There have been whispers that Reigns has struck a deal with C4, a renowned company known for its lightning-fast caffeinated drinks. Not only that, but Reigns has also given his stamp of approval to a special collection of sunglasses called Shady Rays.

He has also appeared in commercials for multiple big brands including KFC, Old Spice, and more. He also has multiple investments in property, shares, and bonds.

Roman Reigns Charity and Foundation

Roman Reigns has a huge fan base and fans of every age watch him. The younger fan base considers Roman Reigns as their superhero.

Reigns himself was suffering from Leukemia, and now he helps younger children to overcome similar diseases. He is even associated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Roman Reigns - House and Cars

WWE's undisputed champion Roman Reigns owns multiple lands and he is currently living in Tampa Florida alongside his wife and five young kids. The house he currently living in is 2,436,216 dollars worth.

Reigns has a fabulous car collection. He has the following cars in his collection.

1. Chevrolet Equinox - $24,795

2. Nissan Rogue - $25,490

3. Mercedes GLE 250d - $55,700

4. Mercedes-Benz V 220D - $67,000

5. Cadillac Escalade - $96,000

6. Range Rover - $177,000

