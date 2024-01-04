Hulk Hogan Net Worth - How much is the WWE hall of famer Hulk Hogan Worth as of 2023?

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the first mega-star of professional wrestling. He is also regarded as the first face of WWE, his popularity was at a peak in the 1980s. He had delivered multiple five-star classics including his match with Andre The Gaint, Randy Savage, King Kong Bundy, Roddy Piper, and many more.

He main-evented WrestleMania 1 and WrestleMania is now the most prestigious and biggest show in the whole of professional wrestling. Hogan has managed to capture the WWE championship six times in his career.

Hogan wrestled his last match in 2006, Summer Slam against Randy Orton, and he officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2012.

He sometimes makes guest appearances in WWE, is 70 years old, and last appeared on WWE television in 2023, at the Raw XXX show.

Some rumors hint WWE is planning a special tribute for Hulk Hogan as he is near to completing his 40 years in WWE. According to some reports, Hulk Hogan has a net worth of 25 million dollars.

According to the recent reports by Celebrity Net Worth, Hulk Hogan has a total net worth of 25 million dollars. Hogan’s major income source is from his professional wrestling career, his acting career, and other business investments

He also got 31 million dollars after he won a case against a website that posted his private video without his consent.

According to some rumors and reports, Hogan earned major money in the 1980s from professional wrestling, endorsements, and films he later got. Hulk even shared that he spent millions of dollars on his luxurious lifestyle.

Hulk Hogan Salary

Former WWE champion Hulk Hogan, had one of the longest championship reigns in his WWE run. He was the WWE champion for almost four years. In his autobiography, Hogan expressed he was earning 10 million per year in his prime.

Some reports revealed that Hogan earned around 13.17 million dollars, from 1996 to 2000. After retirement, he gets 2.5 million dollars from WWE as he is signed with WWE under a Legends contract.

Hulk Hogan’s Endorsements

Hulk Hogan has endorsed multiple brands throughout the years from computer video games, films, products, and business. He has also endorsed organizations like Rent-A-Center, Ultimate Grill, and Hogan’s Nutrition. He even endorsed restaurants like Pasta-mania and more.

Hulk Hogan Real Estate

Reports suggest that Hogan recently sold his previous property for a whopping $6.2 million. The Belleair House, spanning approximately 17,000 square feet, boasted a plethora of luxurious amenities including five rooms, eight bathrooms, a tanning room, a recording room, a pool, a bar, and much more.

Currently, Hogan resides in his new abode, which he purchased for a reported $3.3 million. This lavish house also offers an array of luxurious features, including five rooms, six washrooms, a lift, a pool, and more.

Hulk Hogan House and Cars

Hulkester absolutely loves collecting cars and he's got quite the collection of luxurious rides. Rumor has it that he's got a whopping 10 cars in his possession!

Cars Price Bentley Azure $302,995 Bentley Continental GT Coupe $202,500 1957 Chevy Bel Air $115,000 Mercedes Benz S500 $114,500 Porsche 911 $114,400 Lamborghini Gallardo $112,333 Dodge Viper RT/10 $88,800 Ferrari 360 Spyder $85,578 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible $72,000 Cadillac CTS-V $14,305

Hulk Hogan Divorce Settlement

Hulk Hogan and his wife Linda decided to get separated in 2009. They settled and liquefied their assets, and Hogan was asked to pay 3 million dollars in cash to compensate for the property and 40 percent shares in every business Hulk Hogan is involved in.

Linda even took Hogan's three expensive cars including his Mercedes-Benz. Hogan expressed in an interview, that his divorce almost bankrupted him.

Hulk Hogan’s Movies and TV Shows

Other than professional wrestling, Hulkester even showcased his talent in acting and has appeared in multiple movies and TV Shows, from Rocky III to Thunder in Paradise.

Names of Moves Year of release Name of character Rocky III 1982 Thunderlips Bimini Code 1983 Rick, Blond Henchman No Holds Barred 1989 Rip Thomas Gremlins 2: The New Batch 1990 Himself Suburban Commando 1991 Shep Ramsey Mr. Nanny 1993 Sean Armstrong Thunder in Paradise 1993 Randolph J. Hurricane Spencer Spy Hard 1993 Steele's other Tag-Team Member The Secret Agent Club 1996 Ray Chase Santa with Muscles 1996 Blake Thorn McCinsey's Island 1998 Joe McGrai 3 Ninjas 1998 Dave Dragon The Ultimate Weapon 1998 Cutter Muppets from Space 1999 Himself Little Hercules 2009 Zeus Gnomeo & Juliet 2011 Terrafirminator V.O.

TV Show Year of release Name of character Thunder in Paradise 1993 Randolph J. Hurricane Spencer

Gawker Lawsuit

Back in 2012, there was this whole scandal involving Hulk Hogan and his friend's wife. Apparently, his friend secretly recorded a private video of Hulk, and then it got leaked on Gawker.com.

Hulk wasn't too happy about it and asked the website to take it down, but they refused. So, he took them to court and ended up winning the case. The jury ruled in his favor and ordered Gawker.com to pay him a whopping 140 million dollars for defaming him.

Crazy, right? But it doesn't end there. Gawker.com couldn't afford to pay up, so they filed for bankruptcy.

Eventually, Hulk and the owner of the website reached a settlement, and he walked away with 31 million dollars.

