'Run Odell Run': Fans Warn Odell Beckham Jr. as Kim Kardashian Wants to Have Baby Due to His 'Great Genetics'

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have recently made their relationship public, and insiders are now sharing that Kim has a strong desire to have another child. She sees Odell Beckham Jr. as the ideal genetic match to fulfill her dream of expanding her family.

Kim Kardashian fuels warnings for Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her wish to welcome another child into her life, and with Odell Beckham Jr. now in the picture, her plans seem to be gaining momentum. Sources exclusively told Life & Style, "Now that the cat's out of the bag and they're going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim's starting to plan a future with him."

"She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be," the source elaborates.

Already a mother to four children with ex-husband Kanye West, Kim is no stranger to the journey of parenthood, including the use of surrogates. This revelation comes amid a backdrop of Kim's ex, Kanye West, also expressing a desire to expand his own family with his current wife, Bianca Censori.

Kardashian's practical approach, armed with plenty of frozen eggs, underscores her determination and readiness for this next chapter, despite the necessity of aligning Beckham with her goals. Their connection, initially suggested at Michael Rubin's July 4th celebration in 2023, progressed from attending events together to unmistakable signs of closeness, particularly at the after-party of the 2024 Oscars.

But Kim openly contemplating Odell as a partner in her quest for a fifth child due to his "great genetics," has sparked not just interest but a wave of warnings from fans, many of whom cite the notorious "Kardashian Curse." The "Kardashian Curse" is a term popularized by fans and media alike, suggesting that men who enter into relationships with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family experience subsequent misfortune, particularly in their careers and personal lives.

Despite being based on speculation and superstition, there have been multiple well-known relationships within the Kardashian family that have ended in a way that supports this theory. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage, which began in 2014 and resulted in four children, was one of the most prominent celebrity unions. However, after their separation in 2021, Kanye's actions became more unpredictable and controversial. His public outbursts, social media tirades, and failed political ventures left both fans and critics bewildered.

Lamar Odom, a former NBA player who married Khloé Kardashian in 2009, faced a significant and tragic downfall following his involvement with the family. His struggles with substance abuse worsened, culminating in a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. Although he and Khloé had already separated by then, his health crisis and subsequent recovery were heavily covered by the media, with many pointing to the pressures and exposure from his association with the Kardashians as contributing factors to his downward spiral.

As fans warned, "He dating her? Cross him off the list. That family ruins all the dudes lol. Run Odell run."

"Welp Kardashians got another one…..it was nice knowing you Mr Beckham" and "His career would be more than over lol." Both comments reflect a belief that involvement with the Kardashian family could negatively impact Odell's career.

"GET OUT OF THERE ODELL" and "He needs to run" are direct pleas for Odell to distance himself from the Kardashians.

Another fans humorous take, "He is going to Miami right? (Fingers crossed). Dolphin Fans need to invest in sage, salt, and garlic…. That Kurse is legendary!"

Do you believe in the Kardashian Curse?