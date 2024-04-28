Nick Viall Does Not Believe in Vanderpump Cast's Claims Of Financial Difficulties

TV personality Nick Viall does not believe in the claims of financial trouble that the cast of reality TV show Vanderpump Rules has made in recent times. In a clip of his podcast Viall Files that was shared on Instagram which he captions as “math ain’t mathing,” the TV personality gives his position on these claims.

Nick Viall on the Vanderpump cast facing financial issues

The Bachelor alum explained in the clip that he cannot get his mind to make sense of the fact that some stars who have been on the show “for the better part of a decade” and have gathered a huge social media can still face money issues.

“I am floored by how all of the times where these ‘Vanderpump’ characters specifically talk about how much money they don’t have,” he said, further adding that the reality show’s cast can be a good example of how someone can earn huge sums but still be poor due to spending control.

He acknowledged that the money can still “go quick” even when wealthy people are good with the spending portion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Vanderpump Rules and Scandoval:

Several stars from Vanderpump have come out to confess that they are bearing hard times with financial matters. In an episode of the show that aired in February, cast member Tom Sandoval confessed that he was facing financial woes after his breakup with Ariana Madix.

Advertisement

Madix on the other hand, claimed to be in a similar situation, with only the last $2,000 in her account before the Sandoval controversy. The controversy became a huge talk point in the media after Madix learned that her partner Sandoval was cheating on her with former co-star Rachel Leviss in March 2023.

Scandoval skyrocketed the internet popularity of the trio involved, which allowed them to gain financial benefits from it. Madix, as per Page Six, accumulated an estimated profit of $2 million with multiple deals with brands.

“The internet thinks I’ve made millions of dollars. That is not true, and it’s like, on March 1st [2023], was I financially prepared to move? No,” said Madix in an episode of the show, revealing the difficulties that she faced while trying to move out of her and Sandoval’s shared home.

Sandoval, however, has called out his fellow co-stars for profiting off the scandal that involved him. While appearing on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast in April 2023, he said, “It is f—king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f—k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain.”

ALSO READ: Top 10 Scandoval Moments In Vanderpump Rules Season 11 So Far: Tom Sandoval On OJ Simpson And More