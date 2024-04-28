Varun Dhawan wishes his 'honey' Samantha on birthday; Nayanthara says 'god bless you with everything'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the most prominent and versatile actresses in the Indian film industry at present. The actress, who has carved a niche for herself with her inimitable performances, is celebrating her 37th birthday today, April 28th.

Several prominent celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Tamannah Bhatia and Nandini Reddy took to social media to convey their wishes to the actress. In the latest update, two new celebs, Varun Dhawan and Nayanthara have taken to social media to wish Samantha on the joyous occasion. The Jawan actress shared a picture of Samantha on her Instagram story, and wrote:

“Happy birthday cutieee; May God bless you with everything u wish for in life; keep shining”

Nayanthara showers birthday love on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Varun Dhawan extends heartfelt birthday wish to Samantha

Taking to his social media, Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Samantha, and even penned a heartfelt note for his Citadel co-star. The Bhediya actor wrote:

On the workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been on a hiatus from work for a while now due to health concerns, recently announced the launch of her new health podcast. She has been regularly uploading new episodes to her YouTube channel as well.

The actress is next set to appear alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of the web series Citadel, titled Citadel India: Honey Bunny. The show is directed by Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with the actress after the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man. Citadel: Honey Bunny is expected to release later this year.

Apart from Citadel, Varun Dhawan is also set to appear in the film Baby John, which is said to be a remake of Atlee’s 2015 film Theri. The film also features Keerthy Suresh in her Hindi debut, and has been bankrolled by the Jawan helmer.

As for Nayanthara, she was last seen in the comedy drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was released in December last year. The actress will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama film Test, which also has R Madhavan and Siddharth in lead roles. Nayanthara is also set to play the protagonist in the Tamil comedy film Mannangatti Since 1960, which also features Yogi Babu alongside the Lady Superstar. Further, it was recently revealed that the actress is set to make a comeback to Malayalam cinema with a film, titled Dear Students, which is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly.

