The Tamil film industry has been expanding over the years and offering some bigger and better content on the big screen. It is always fun to watch your favorite hero playing a variety of characters where he might be taking down the villains or trying to impress the girl he loves.

A few years ago, everyone witnessed a period when they were sitting at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, they had to depend on the content available on OTT. While those platforms have now gained recognition, you would like to know about the best Tamil movies to watch on Amazon Prime. So, here are the 9 Best Tamil films that are currently available for streaming!

9 best Tamil movies to watch on Amazon Prime

1. Jai Bhim (2021)

Cast: Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh

Genre: Legal Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 44 minutes

If you are tired of watching Suriya as an action star, Jai Bhim will surely work as a change for you. It is brutal but hard-hitting as you get to witness the atrocities against the tribal groups living in remote locations of India. Based on a real-life case taken up by Justice K. Chandru, Jai Bhim has ample moments that won't let you leave your seat until the end.

Listed among the top Tamil movies on Amazon Prime, the basic premise focuses on the lives of the Irular tribe. The main protagonists here are Sengeni and Rajakannu, who work hard in their fields. A day comes when the latter is approached to help a rich man whose wife found a snake inside the house. Things take a worse turn when the man’s house is robbed and the jewelry goes missing. While the police file a complaint, Rajakannu is believed to be the culprit.

The police officers arrest Rajakannu when he returns from another city. His entire family is targeted in the matter and all of them are taken inside the jail. They are then forced to confess to a crime they did not commit. Rajakannu later goes missing along with Mosakutty and Irutappan. After hearing the story, Chandru files a habeas corpus case to find out the truth.

2. Asuran (2019)

Cast: Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj

Genre: Period Action Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Director Vetrimaaran has been always praised for bringing some unique concepts into his projects. He does the same with Asuran which takes inspiration from a novel titled Vekkai. The conflict between two different castes has been portrayed on screen without any flaws, making it one of the best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime.

The story follows Sivasaami and his family members residing in a village. Sivasaami is a father of two sons, Chidambaram and Velmurugan but does not share a close relationship with the former. On the other hand, Sivasaami is frequently forced to give up his land to a landlord named Vaddakuran Narasimhan, who wants to set up a factory. On one particular day, Sivasaami’s wife had an exchange of words with Narasimhan’s son, who is left injured by Velmurugan after they start attacking each other.

While Velmurugan is arrested, Sivasaami is told to apologize to all the male members by lying on the ground. Velmurugan eventually loses his life when he attacks Narasimhan with a slipper in revenge. The rest of the film deals with how the lead character tries to save his family members from being killed by Narasimhan.

3. Karnan (2021)

Cast: Dhanush, Rajish Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Laksmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Natarajan Subramaniam

Genre: Action Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 39 minutes

A masterpiece by genius director Mari Selvaraj, Karnan partly takes inspiration from a caste violence incident that happened in 1995. The film could not remain in theaters for too long as expected. But it received decent feedback during its OTT debut, making it one of the best Tamil movies to watch on Amazon Prime. The last 30 minutes of the film is the major highlight.

Podiyankulam-based resident Karnan emerges as the winner of a competition and tries to enter the CRPF. His grandfather has also served in the same field and he intends to keep Karnan away from any kind of legal issues. On the other hand, Karnan’s village is dealing with trouble where they don’t have a bus stop, leading to a dispute with another village.

The conflict takes a different form one day when a pregnant lady tries to get help from a bus and it does not stop. Karnan destroys the bus after being helped by his friends but it adds to more trouble. Police Superintendent Kannabiran develops hatred towards the villagers, trying to make their lives worse.

4. Bigil (2019)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Arjan Bajwa

Genre: Sports Action Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 57 minutes

Marking another blockbuster collaboration of Atlee and Vijay, Bigil is made for all the die-hard fans of the Tamil superstar, also known as Thalapathy. There are many valid reasons to call it one of the best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime. While the performances would surely leave an impact, it is the emotional touch of the story that would force you to watch it again.

Gangster Michael Rayappan is actively involved in the development of the slum where he lives. Unbeknownst to anyone, Michael is also a talented footballer who let go of his dreams many years ago when his father Rayappan was killed by rivals Alex and his son Daniel. History repeats itself when the coach of the women’s football team Kathir, who happens to be a close friend of Michael, arrives at his place.

Michael and Kathir are attacked in the middle of the road by Daniel. Daniel wants his revenge as Michael killed Alex after Rayappan’s death. While Michael manages to fight off Daniel, he secretly stabs Kathir who is left paralyzed. At Kathir’s request, Michael joins in as the coach, leading the team to victory.

5. Varisu (2023)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Yogi Baby, S.J. Suryah

Genre: Action Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 49 minutes

In case you are missing mass entertainers with a dose of family drama, you should not let go of Varisu. It is one of the best Tamil movies to watch since it features everything that you can sit and enjoy for 3 hours. There are colorful dance sequences followed by action, and most importantly, the bond of a son with his parents.

Coming to the story, billionaire Rajendran Palanisamy finds that he has pancreatic cancer. While he decides to hand over his business to one of his sons, the film goes to a flashback, narrating the story of his third son Vijay. Vijay is currently the owner of a startup company and lives far away from his family. He was thrown out by Rajendran many years ago when he expressed his wish to pursue his dreams.

Vijay arrives for his father’s birthday after being requested by his mother. As he tries to leave, Rajendran’s doctor reveals about the cancer after which Vijay decides to stay. As Rajendran announces Vijay as the new head of the company, it leads to a conflict that breaks the entire family. How Vijay manages to reunite everyone and mend the broken relationships forms the rest of the story.

6. Sarpatta Parambarai (2021)

Cast: Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Vijay, Kalaiyarasan, Shabeer Kallarakkal

Genre: Period Sports Action

Timeline: 2 hours and 53 minutes

Period film is a genre that has always delved deeper into different timelines. Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai is based on boxing. But the storyline and execution are unique compared to other films that we have seen over the years. With Arya in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast, you can expect to witness some amazing performances.

Considered to be one of the best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime, it covers the period of the 70s when the main character, Kabilan, wanted to pursue his career as a boxer. However, his mother is against the same since her husband and Kabilan’s father Munirathnam died after being attacked by a gang. Luck favors Kabilan when former boxer Rangan starts a boxing tournament where one of the clans face defeat at the hands of Vembuli.

As Rangan promises to bring another boxer who will take down Vembuli in a match, he chooses a boxer named Raman. However, Raman has once expressed his frustration towards Rangan and his training techniques. As Kabilan beats up Raman for the same, he starts working on his boxing skills under Rangan. This is followed by a journey of the rise of an underdog who fulfills his promise and brings respect to the clan he belongs to.

7. Master (2021)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah

Genre: Action Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 57 minutes

When the producers were struggling to bring audiences to the big screen, it was Master who was able to end the dry spell at the box office. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj attempted something different this time by showcasing a direct conflict between a hero and a villain. The confrontation was so impactful that it turned out to be a profitable project.

With Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist, the entire film is set inside a juvenile detention facility. Bhavani gets involved in criminal activities at a very young age due to certain circumstances. He forms a huge empire of illegal businesses where he forces the children of the same juvenile center to take the blame for the crimes committed by him.

We are then introduced to JD, a college professor and alcoholic who is hated by his colleagues. However, the students love him for being supportive of them. Following an attack on the campus during the college elections, he is told to join the same juvenile center where Bhavani has been running his business.

While he does not pay attention in the beginning, JD decides to bring an end to Bhavani after the latter kills two boys. If you are making a list of the best Tamil movies on Prime, this is the one title that must be added.

8. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Cast: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Poo Ramu, Vivek Prasanna

Genre: Drama

Timeline: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Soorarai Pottru has an inspirational storyline due to which it can be counted among the best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime. It even shows the bond between a father and son leaving many teary-eyed. The lead character, Nedumaaran Rajangam, aims to launch an airline company where passengers can travel without paying much.

He works hard to fulfill his dreams when he loses his father who is unable to take a flight. While he approaches his idol and Jazz Airlines owner Paresh Goswami with his idea, he is insulted by the latter who believes that air transport facilities should be available only for those who can afford it. Rajangam then does his best and even gets a license from the President of India to start what he wants to.

However, his passion also invites a lot of trouble as Paresh does everything in his power to ensure the defeat of Rajangam. Despite Paresh trying to take him down every time, Rajangam continues his tests and the rest of the film deals with how good triumphs in the end.

9. Maaveeran

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Balaji Sakthivel

Genre: Superhero

Timeline: 2 hours and 41 minutes

Sivakarthikeyan has always preferred to bring films that can be watched together with family. Despite being a superhero film, Maaveeran does not reveal much about the power source of the main character. This leads to more eagerness among the audience to question everything that happens on screen.

The story is about a comic book artist named Sathya whose stories related to a warrior named Maaveeran receive positive feedback. He resides in a slum with his family which higher officials later evacuate. All the residents are shifted to an apartment that looks luxurious from the outside. In the next few days, the residents start facing trouble due to the poor conditions of the building.

While they confront the contractor Dhanraj about the issues, he does not pay attention to their complaints. On the other hand, Sathya’s life takes a turn when his sister Raji is harassed by Dhanraj. He decides to commit suicide as he cannot save Raji but injures his head after falling below. As he wakes up, he starts hearing a voice that orders him to take the right path which makes him a hero in front of everyone.

Maaveeran has a routine and predictable storyline but it is still one of the best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime.

The Tamil films that have been discussed above are of different genres. Since our choices are different, it will be easy for anyone to choose the best among the nine movies listed. More Tamil films are supposed to be released through Amazon Prime in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, there are many other choices available on the platform, including superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film, Jailer.

