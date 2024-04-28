Taylor Swift Tops UK's Music Charts with Biggest First Week Sales In Seven Years

Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department has been on a record-breaking streak in the first week of its worldwide release. Understood as a poetic telling of her past relationships with ex-Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, and her current romance with Travis Kelce, the album comes in a 31-song-long tracklist. 15 of them were announced later, as part of the TTPD anthology.

The Tortured Poets Department tops the UK's music chart

Swift’s record-breaking tendencies have transcended borders. TTPD has topped the UK’s music chart with the biggest first-week sales in seven years. As reported by The BBC, the double album shifted 270,000 UK chart units in the first seven days of its release, surpassing her previous registration of 204,000 units for her 2022 album Midnights.

It was in 2017 when an album sold more in its first week with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's Divide that sold 670,000 copies.

Swift now ties with Madonna as the female artist with the most UK number 1 albums, TTPD being her twelfth. Bruce Springsteen matches the record, while the Beatles (16), the Rolling Stones (14), Robbie Williams (14), and Elvis Presley (13) lead the race. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Swift is also seen on this week’s singles chart, with Fortnight, the lead single off the album featuring Post Malone, sitting at the top spot. The song becomes her fourth No 1, and 3rd to make her a double chart-topper.

Advertisement

Other records that the singer-songwriter has swiftly broken include Spotify’s most streamed album ever in a single day on the day of release itself, racking a billion streams within a week of its release.

Taylor Swift's success in the past year

The album documents the upheavals in Swift’s relationships as she garnered major laurels, starting from the release of Folklore (2020) and Evermore (2020) during the pandemic period, to the major success of her re-records project and the subsequent release of an autobiographical album called Midnights in 2022.

This continues with her Eras World tour, which has seen massive success. Conceptualized as an ode to all of the eras throughout her career, Swift recently concluded the Asia and Australia leg of her tour and is set to begin the European leg of her tour on May 9, playing four nights in Paris. Fans are speculating if a new set would be added to the performance, incorporating a few songs off the brand-new album.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Go on Double Date With BFs Travis Kelce and Benny Blanco? Eastside Singer Reveals