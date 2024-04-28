Baby Reindeer's Real Martha Claims Creator Richard Gadd 'Stalking' Her Through the Show

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Netflix's new crime drama called Baby Reindeer, which follows the story of a stalker and her victim has become a chart-topping title on the streamer, with more than 13 million views since its release.

While this is based on the show’s writer Richard Gadd’s experiences of being stalked and sexually assaulted in his early twenties, viewers and internet sleuths are speculating over the real identities of the fictional depictions, including the character of Martha, the primary antagonist of the series. The real-life Martha, who was contacted by Daily Mail for an interview, claimed that Gadd is using his series to “bully an older woman” for fame and fortune.

Real-life Martha speaks out on Netflix's Baby Reindeer

“He’s using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now. I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me,” she told the newspaper while keeping her identity a secret.

She denied being Gadd’s stalker, accusing the latter of bearing a main character syndrome. She further disputed some elements of this mini-drama series. On-screen Martha gives Donny, Gadd’s character, the nickname Baby Reindeer. “I've never owned a toy baby reindeer and I wouldn't have had any conversation with Richard Gadd about a childhood toy either,” claims the woman. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The real-life Martha also said that not much was assured when it came to protecting the real identities of the people who were lightly fictionalized for the drama.

The woman told the newspaper that the physical appearance of Martha (who is played by Jessica Gunning) bears an uncanny resemblance to her own. “She sort of looks like me after I put on four stone during lockdown but I’m not actually unattractive,” she claimed.

Advertisement

Baby Reindeer and the case of online speculations

Richard Gadd plays Donny Dunn on screen, which is a fictionalized version of himself. He revealed that he had received 41,071 emails, 744 tweets, letters totaling 106 pages, and 350 hours of voicemail messages from his stalker over a period of four and a half years, nearly a decade ago. Upon the release of the show, many online users have started to identify the identities of Gadd’s abusers, which has faced criticism.

Gadd and Gunning have requested viewers not to speculate over this, claiming that this is not the point of the show after all. Viewers have continued this unabashed sleuthing, with some falsely accusing Sean Foley, a writer-director who is a friend of Gadd. Foley was accused of being the sexual predator portrayed in the series, and he had to resort to police action because of the "defamatory abusive and threatening posts” made against him.

ALSO READ: Baby Reindeer Series: Who Is Richard Gadd's Real-Life Stalker Martha? Find Out Where Is She Now