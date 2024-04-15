Ryan Garcia Claims Bobbi Althoff Got Divorced After Alleged Physical Relationship with Drake; Details Inside

For the past couple of months, boxer and social media influencer Ryan Garcia has kept himself in the headlines for his controversial statements and allegations on Twitter X. According to him, most rich and famous people are devil worshippers engaged in illegal activities.

Ryan Garcia recently leaked text messages between him and popular streamer and podcaster Bobbi Althoff. The text messages were exchanged before their podcast, where Bobbi and Garcia discussed meeting and scheduling the episode.

Later, Ryan Garcia revealed he kissed Bobbi via his official Twitter account: "I kissed Bobbi. It was cool, pretty good kisser."

After revealing the details between him and Bobbi, Ryan alleged the reason behind Bobbi Althoff's divorce. According to him, she had a physical relationship with famous pop star Drake: "Bobbi, although f**ked Drake and that's why she got a divorce; she's cool."

This is not the first time KingRy has made a controversial claim. A few days ago, he mentioned dating famous reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Ryan Gracia's Net Worth

Gervonta Davis stopped Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of their boxing match via a liver punch. According to a report by Marca, Ryan Garcia has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Ryan Gracia Boxing Record

1. Ryan Garcia vs Edgar Meza - Win

2. Ryan Garcia vs Luis Lozano - Win, TKO1

3. Ryan Garcia vs Cristian Cruz Chacon - Win, UD4

4. Ryan Garcia vs Jonathan Cruz - Win, TKO2

5. Ryan Garcia vs Mario Aguirre - Win, TKO2

6. Ryan Garcia vs Jose Antonio Martinez - Win, KO2

7. Ryan Garcia vs Devon Jones - Win, KO2

8. Ryan Garcia vs Tyrone Luckey - Win, TKO2

9. Ryan Garcia vs Mario Macias - Win, KO1

10. Ryan Garcia vs Miguel Carrizoza - Win, KO1

11. Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Valenzuela - Win, TKO3

12. Ryan Garcia vs Noe Martinez - Win, TKO8

13. Ryan Garcia vs Fernando Vargas Parra - Win, KO1

14. Ryan Garcia vs Jayson Velez - Win, UD10

15. Ryan Garcia vs Carlos Morales - Win, MD10

16. Ryan Garcia vs Braulio Rodriguez - Win, KO5

17. Ryan Garcia vs Jose Lopez - Win, TKO2

18. Ryan Garcia vs Romero Duno - Win, KO1

19. Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca - Win, KO1

20. Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell - Win, TKO7 (Won WBC interim lightweight title)

21. Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe - Win, UD12

22. Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna - Win, KO6

23. Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis - Loss, KO7

24. Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte - Junior lightweight - Win

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

