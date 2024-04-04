Trae Young Describes Why Iowa Sensation Caitlin Clark Is ‘UNGUARDABLE’

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to victory against LSU and along with the win, a couple of stats came handy to her. Having a career scoring average of 28.47, Clark is now the all-time women’s Division I leader in points per game.

The performance was so good, that it had the NBA world thinking how to guard such an unguardable figure.

The Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young sat on his podcast 'From the Point' and he was all praises for the Iowa born athlete. Replying to his co-host's question of how to guard someone with 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, Young seemed quite convinced that it is not an option to guard Clark.

He said, " You can't(guard), it's crazy 40 and 12 scoring and then getting everybody involved."

Trae Young further explained the defender’s difficulty in handling Clark and added, “At the beginning of the game, she was just driving to the basket. She was getting layup after layup, and so at some point, the defender that's guarding her way out on the perimeter is going to sag off.”

Caitlin Clark acknowledged competition with Angel Reese

Iowa's team made it to the Final Four once again, with Clark leading the way by scoring 41 points, making 12 assists, and grabbing 7 rebounds. She's considered the best player in her sport and is likely to be the top pick in the WNBA draft, which means she'll earn a lot from endorsement deals.

After the game, Clark had a nice moment with Reese, encouraging her to keep playing her own way. While Clark's future looks clear, Reese is also a talented player who might have a great future in the WNBA.

“Me and Angel have always been great competitors. But I think Angel would say the same, it’s not just us in women’s basketball. That’s not the only competitive thing about where our game is at and that’s what makes it so good. We need multiple people to be really good.

I think both of our careers, whether she decides to stay or to go, we’ll have great careers in the WNBA and that’s been both of our dreams all along. So I think we’re both excited for that as well.”







