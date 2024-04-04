Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese’s Iowa vs LSU Viewership Breaks the Internet, Surpasses 2023 NBA Finals

The Elite Eight game and the national championship rematch were watched by 12.3 million people on ESPN.

According to The Athletic, the broadcast for the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rematch reached 16 million viewers and became the most-watched college basketball game on ESPN platforms. Last year's championship game, where LSU won 102-85, was watched by a record 9.9 million viewers on ABC, marking the first time the women's title game aired on the network.

The 9.9 million viewers represented a 104% increase from the 2022 championship game. Iowa and Clark's victory over Reese and LSU, with Clark scoring 41 points, amazed LSU coach Kim Mulkey.

Not to put it as a direct competition, but viewership was so huge that it surpassed the 2023 NBA Finals’ 11.64 million viewers on ABC, marking a 6% drop from the previous season's finals.

The fifth game peaked at 13.08 million viewers, the highest rating of the Finals and the NBA postseason. Apart from the final game, viewership for the Finals was generally lower than the prior year, ranking among the five least watched since the late 1980s.



Iowa-LSU Game Became FanDuel’s Biggest Betting Event for Women’s Sports

FanDuel revealed that the clash between Louisiana State University and Iowa became its most significant betting event for women's sports, marking a historic milestone in the realm of sports betting.

The game's tremendous popularity and allure can be attributed to the elevated interest in women's sports, exemplified by the skyrocketing viewership of the women's Sweet 16, which ESPN reported as the most watched on record, with a staggering 96% increase from the previous year.

The Iowa-LSU game, featuring iconic players and a heated rematch, emerged as the leading betting event on Monday, surpassing all major games from the NBA, MLB, and NHL, according to FanDuel.

This significant milestone signified a remarkable 28% increase in betting activity compared to the 2023 Women's National Championship game, pointing to the substantial growth and allure of women's college basketball.

