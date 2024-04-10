San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

Victor Wembanyama is set to take on the Thunder in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, injury reports, and much more!

By Rakesh Mehra
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  09:37 PM IST |  1.8K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

The San Antonio Spurs are facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA match at the Paycom Center on Wednesday. From a betting perspective, we'll analyze and determine the top wagers for this game.

The San Antonio Spurs have been playing exceedingly well, winning five out of their last eight games. They aim to continue this winning streak following their 102-87 victory over the struggling Grizzlies in last night's away game.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Thunder Tonight?

There is speculation that Victor Wembenyama might be rested for the upcoming clash against the Thunder. He's played a significant role in the team's recent successes, leading the squad with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks in the most recent game.

Related Stories

Did Julian Newman Put His Name For 2024 NBA Draft? Explore Truth Behind Viral Buzz
sports
Did Julian Newman Put His Name For 2024 NBA Draft? Explore Truth Behind Viral Buzz
Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves Tonight? Denver Nuggets Injury Report HERE
sports
Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves Tonight? Denver Nuggets Injury Report HERE


Other significant contributors to the Spurs' victory were Julian Champagne, who scored 17 points, and Sandro Mamukelashvili, who bagged 11 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

The Spurs showcased a shooting efficiency of 48% from the field and made 10 of 40 shots from the 3-point line during the last game, despite a slow start. They only scored 16 points in the first quarter, trailing by 14 points.

However, a game-changing third quarter, where they outscored their opponents 29-12, allowed them to eventually secure a comfortable win.

ALSO READ: ‘I Get Hit in the Face’: Draymond Green Criticizes Referee for Ignoring Him During Crucial Moment in Victory Against Lakers

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against the Nuggets Tonight?

As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is not on the injury list, dominates their roster. He led the Thunder with an impressive 40 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists.


The Oklahoma City Thunder are also enjoying a decent run, securing four wins in their last seven games. They are targeting a third consecutive victory after defeating the Kings 112-105 in their recent home game.

San Antonio Spurs Players Stats Against The Thunder 

Victor Wembanyama

In his career, Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists against the Thunder in three matches.


Julian Champagnie

 

In his career, Julian Champagnie has put up an average of 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in three games against the Thunder.

Injury Report 

Spurs 

Questionable 

  • Victor Wembanyama(Rest)

Out

  • Cedi Osman (ankle)
  • Dominick Barlow (knee)
  • Keldon Johnson (foot)
  • Jeremy Sochan (left ankle)
  • Devin Vassell (right foot) 


Thunder 

Gordon Hayward (leg)

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves Tonight? Deets Inside

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rakesh Mehra

Rakesh Mehra is a passionate sports content writer at Pinkvilla, dedicated to bringing the thrill of the game to

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles