San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

The San Antonio Spurs are facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA match at the Paycom Center on Wednesday. From a betting perspective, we'll analyze and determine the top wagers for this game.

The San Antonio Spurs have been playing exceedingly well, winning five out of their last eight games. They aim to continue this winning streak following their 102-87 victory over the struggling Grizzlies in last night's away game.

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Thunder Tonight?

There is speculation that Victor Wembenyama might be rested for the upcoming clash against the Thunder. He's played a significant role in the team's recent successes, leading the squad with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks in the most recent game.

Other significant contributors to the Spurs' victory were Julian Champagne, who scored 17 points, and Sandro Mamukelashvili, who bagged 11 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

The Spurs showcased a shooting efficiency of 48% from the field and made 10 of 40 shots from the 3-point line during the last game, despite a slow start. They only scored 16 points in the first quarter, trailing by 14 points.

However, a game-changing third quarter, where they outscored their opponents 29-12, allowed them to eventually secure a comfortable win.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against the Nuggets Tonight?

As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is not on the injury list, dominates their roster. He led the Thunder with an impressive 40 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are also enjoying a decent run, securing four wins in their last seven games. They are targeting a third consecutive victory after defeating the Kings 112-105 in their recent home game.

San Antonio Spurs Players Stats Against The Thunder

Victor Wembanyama

In his career, Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists against the Thunder in three matches.

Julian Champagnie

In his career, Julian Champagnie has put up an average of 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in three games against the Thunder.

Injury Report

Spurs

Questionable

Victor Wembanyama(Rest)

Out

Cedi Osman (ankle)

Dominick Barlow (knee)

Keldon Johnson (foot)

Jeremy Sochan (left ankle)

Devin Vassell (right foot)

Thunder

Gordon Hayward (leg)

