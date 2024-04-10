‘I Get Hit in the Face’: Draymond Green Criticizes Referee for Ignoring Him During Crucial Moment in Victory Against Lakers

On Tuesday's 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Draymond Green earned the title of an honorary Splash Cousin, contributing to one of the Golden State Warriors' most impressive shooting performances in recent memory.

The dispute arose when Lakers' Austin Reaves attempted a lay-up, and Green opposed. Green fell to the ground when Reaves seemed to move his elbow toward Green's face while making the shot.

Green didn't hesitate to express his frustration to the referees about the missed call. Later, he provided a frank evaluation of the situation during a post-game press conference.

“I get hit in the face every single game, and I get no foul calls,” Green said. “I hit somebody in the face, I get thrown into jail. But when I get hit in the face, we don’t see it… I’m not sure one time it’s been called. But I f---ing blow my breath on somebody, and they’re reviewing it for a flagrant foul.”

Boasting 15 points, 10.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds while consistently shooting 5-of-7 (71.4%) beyond the arc, Green finished strong.

In a remarkable victory, the Warriors collectively sank an impressive 26 three-point shots, signifying Green's return to form with a minimum of five threes since 2017.

Warriors' Three-Point Shooting Puts Lakers Playoff Matchup in Sight

As the season approaches its finale this Sunday, the Warriors, currently seeded No. 10 in the West, hold their fate to finish above the Lakers at No. 9, having already secured the tiebreaker for the season.

This suggests an increasing likelihood of a head-to-head showdown between the Warriors and Lakers in a decisive elimination game for the 9th and 10th seeds.

The primary question is which team secures home advantage for the game, a position the Warriors are closer to securing following their victory on Tuesday in a game where they sank 26 three-pointers with an impressive 63.4% efficiency (26 for 41).

Warriors coach, Steve Kerr commented, "Although we didn't play our best, we rained threes. I didn't think our game was sharp. We had several sloppy possessions and off-target passing, but the ball consistently found the hoop.

Seeing Draymond [Green] score with perfect accuracy in one half is a rarity. Everyone contributed, getting us to 63 percent from three, which is staggering."

In the meantime, Stephen Curry was flawless with his six three-point attempts. Klay Thompson succeeded in half of his ten three-point attempts, maintaining a solid 41% success rate from three since the start of March.

Additionally, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, and Brandin Podziemski collectively hit 8 out of 11 from the three-point line. Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga each added one three-pointer to the tally.

