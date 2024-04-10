Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves Tonight? Deets Inside

On Wednesday night, Ball Arena will be the battleground for a Western Conference showdown as the Denver Nuggets welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Boasting nearly identical records, on top of their elite performance this season, both teams suggest a precursor to the Western Conference finals. This season, the Timberwolves hold a 2:1 series lead over three encounters, including a victorious matchup in Denver on March 29.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against The Timberwolves Tonight?

The Denver Nuggets widely expect Nikola Jokić to be participating in tonight's game. This season, over 76 games, Jokic has impressively averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists.

Despite a fluctuating season, with only a handful of games left, the NBA defending champions, the Nuggets, are merely a few wins away from securing the highest position in the Western Conference.

Having 54 wins to their name, they certainly possess the seasoned experience needed to overcome their recent loss to Minnesota on home turf. Entering their mid-week doubleheader, they have claimed victory in three out of their last four games and seven in their previous ten.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play Against The Nuggets Tonight?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets without Karl-Anthony Towns. Although his absence for several more weeks had been predicted to cause massive damage, surprisingly, they've managed to cope with the situation.

Minnesota's success in recent times is primarily due to their frontcourt depth. Despite the injury to Towns, rather than a dip in the Western Conference rankings, they're still within grasp of the top seed with a few games left.

The team's 3rd place in the league's three-point percentage has proven beneficial this season. However, this perk might turn into a challenge facing Denver's robust perimeter defense.

Denver Nuggets Players Stats Against The Timberwolves

Nikola Jokić Stats

Throughout his career, Nikola Jokić has performed remarkably against the Timberwolves, averaging 21.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists across 33 games.

In his last 10 games against them, Jokic's performance has been even more noteworthy, featuring an average of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists.

Jamal Murray Stats

Against the Timberwolves, Jamal Murray averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, in the 20 matches they squared off in his career.

Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Probable

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Michael Porter Jr.

Out

Vlatko Cancar

Aaron Gordon

Timberwolves

Out

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jaylen Clark

