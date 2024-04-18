Seth Rollins’ Prediction on Cody Rhodes Comes True After 12 Years; Find Out What He Had Said

When Cody Rhodes finally defeated Roman Reigns and won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, he went and shook hands with Seth Rollins who was watching all of that while standing outside the ring. With tears in his eyes, Rollins reciprocated Cody’s gesture and said something to him.

Seth Rollins had been walking like a shadow with Cody Rhodes in the weeks preceding WrestleMania 40. His tears for Rhodes were not just about him ‘finishing the story’ but it was more about watching a man finally getting something that he should have attained a long time back.

Did you know that Seth Rollins had faced Cody Rhodes in a match at WWE NXT in 2012 and he made a prediction about Rhodes after the match? At the NXT house show Cody Rhodes grabbed the mic and said, “Cody is the future of this business. I’d love to think I can play a small role in the future.” And in 2024, Seth Rollins helped Cody Rhodes win the WWE Universal Championship.

What was Cody Rhodes' status in 2012?

Having made his debut in WWE in 2007, Cody Rhodes was under the tutelage of Randy Orton in his initial years. From 2008-2010 Cody Rhodes worked with Ted Dibiase and Orton. In 2012, he ventured solo in WWE and also won the Intercontinental Championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

His partnership with his brother Goldust at WWE worked fine when the two also defeated The Shield, where Seth Rollins was one of the members of it. The Shield which made its debut in WWE in 2012 was nearly invincible.

However, the team of Rhodes and Goldust successfully defeated them not once but twice in 2014. It was his booking after 2014, that frustrated Cody Rhodes after which he pleaded the company to release him.

He was released from the company in 2016, after which he went and worked with several wrestling promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, Independent Wrestling Circuit and then his big break came with the starting of Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Cody Rhodes helped AEW become a highly successful brand within 2 years and it emerged as the challenging wrestling promotion to WWE.

However, in 2022 he returned to WWE in a new avatar where the WWE Universe perceived him like never before. And today, the underdog wrestler who walked out 8 years ago after being unhappy with his booking, has been made the WWE Undisputed Champion.

