Recently, when the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley, one of the top running backs in the league, it grabbed the attention of recently retired Jason Kelce. This appeared to cause him to reconsider his decision.

On his podcast, The New Heights, Jason mentioned, "I knew when I retired that I was going to miss just an outstanding season for the Philadelphia Eagles.” The former Super Bowl champion from 2017 also expressed his strong desire to be a part of the team again, fueling rumors of his comeback.

Kelce hung up his boots last month but the Super Bowl winner will be back in the NFL, but this time, not as a player but as a new addition to ESPN's football show, dismissing the coming out of retirement rumors. The 36-year-old played his entire career for the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement as one of the best centers of all time following his 13-year stint.

Jason Kelce set to join ESPN's Monday Night Football's pregame show

Jason Kelce is set to make a return to the NFL, this time as a commentator. The ex-Philadelphia Eagles standout will be part of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, a pregame show for Monday Night Football.

After showcasing his podcasting talents on New Heights with his brother Travis Kelce, the sixth round pick from the 2011 NFL Draft received interest from various media outlets such as Amazon, CBS, and NBC, according to a report from The Athletic. Additionally, Fox reportedly made an attempt to secure the services of the former player, as per USA Today.

Jason will be starting his career in traditional media by joining Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, and Scott Van Pelt on the program after receiving several network offers. The Kelce brothers have gained online popularity with their podcast discussing NFL, careers, and featuring rapper Lil Dicky as their first guest from the music industry.

Jason has already worked for Amazon alongside his wife Kylie when they did a documentary called Kelce; a series which revolves around his career's last season. The former center for the Eagles was in tears while he revealed the world he was done with the profesional American football, as a player, during a press conference which was shown live by ESPN.

Brother Travis Kelce already hosting a show

Younger brother Travis Kelce, who recently extended his contract will the Kansas City Chiefs for two years, is all set to host Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity which is a 20-episode series which will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. The show is said to be under production stage currently.

Meanwhile, Jason, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection is not the only one to announce his return to NFL as a commentator, legendary quarterback Tom Brady will be back showing off his commentary skills after signing a 10-year contract worth $375 million following his retirement after 23 seasons, 20 played for the New England Patriots.

