Top 10 NFL Free Agents Still Left to Sign After Draft Picks, Ft. Odell Beckham Jr, Stephon Gilmore, and More

In the 2024 NFL draft, teams now turn their attention to filling out their rosters with impactful free agents who can step in as Week 1 starters. While the draft addressed many needs for teams, there are still notable players available on the open market who could contribute.

Among the top free agents still available are safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. These players possess the talent and experience to make an immediate impact for any team fortunate enough to secure their services.

With OTAs looming in late May, teams have a prime opportunity to bolster their rosters with proven talent before the start of the regular season. Whether your favorite team lands one of these coveted free agents remains to be seen, but the possibility adds an extra layer of excitement to the offseason.

As teams navigate the free agency market in the coming weeks, the competition to secure these prized players is sure to intensify.

1. Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver

Despite not reaching the lofty heights of his earlier career, Odell Beckham Jr. remains a productive receiver with flashes of his playmaking ability. While he hasn't surpassed the 1,000-yard mark since 2019, Beckham Jr. still has the potential to contribute significantly in the right offensive system with an accurate quarterback. As a complementary option, he could likely generate anywhere between 500 and 800 receiving yards.

2. Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback

With 12 years of NFL experience under his belt, including five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections, Stephon Gilmore brings a wealth of veteran presence to any defensive backfield. Despite his age, Gilmore has consistently recorded interceptions throughout his career and could continue to make plays if given the opportunity by another team.

3. Jamal Adams, Safety

Teams in search of a versatile veteran safety need look no further than Jamal Adams. While his coverage skills have seen a decline in recent years, Adams remains an effective tackler and blitzing threat. Despite battling injuries, Adams, at 28 years old, still has the potential for a bounce-back season, especially in a scheme that maximizes his strengths.

4. Steven Nelson, Cornerback

While Steven Nelson may not fit the bill for teams seeking an outside cornerback, he shines as a strong option for the nickel position. With 115 career starts under his belt, the 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the table. His consistent ability to record interceptions over the past six years showcases his reliability in coverage, coupled with his willingness to tackle effectively.

5. Michael Gallup, Wide Receiver

Once considered a rising star for the Cowboys, Michael Gallup's career trajectory has seen its peaks and valleys. Despite his recent downturn in production, Gallup still possesses the potential to contribute meaningfully to the right system. With a 1,000-yard season on his resume and youth on his side at just 28 years old, Gallup could rejuvenate his career with the right opportunity, aiming for a respectable yardage output.

6. Xavien Howard, Cornerback

Xavien Howard, once heralded as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league, has faced a decline in performance over the past few seasons. While his coverage grades haven't reached elite status recently, Howard's extensive experience and physical attributes still make him a viable option for teams in need of secondary support. Despite turning 30, Howard's proven track record suggests that he could bounce back under the right defensive scheme.

7. Tyler Boyd, Wide Receiver

Possessing the ideal size for a wide receiver at 6-foot-2, Tyler Boyd has showcased his ability to be a consistent target in the passing game with two 1,000-yard seasons. Despite a decline in interest during free agency, Boyd's track record suggests that he can still be a valuable asset for teams in need of receiving depth. Coming off a season with 667 yards and two touchdowns, Boyd could excel as a secondary or tertiary option in the right offensive system.

8. Connor Williams, Center/Guard

Versatility is key in the NFL, and Connor Williams exemplifies this trait as an offensive lineman capable of performing well at both center and guard positions. With a strong showing as Pro Football Focus' second-highest-rated center last season, Williams is primed to step into a starting role for any team in need of interior offensive line help in 2024.

9. Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith

Donovan Smith's tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs was marked by inconsistency. While he encountered challenges with execution errors, Smith notably elevated his performance during the Chiefs' journey to a Super Bowl victory, playing a pivotal role in their successful title defense.

10. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill's chapter with the Tennessee Titans has come to a close following the team's decision to hand the starting quarterback position to Will Levis. Despite transitioning to a backup role, Tannehill brings a wealth of experience and reliability to any NFL team. With an impressive 81-70 record as a starter, Tannehill stands out as one of the league's most dependable backup quarterbacks, poised to provide valuable support and leadership whenever called upon.