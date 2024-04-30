Top 3 Players Who Dunked on Michael Jordan Ft Shaquille O’Neal

Michael Jordan's status as the greatest of all time in basketball is attributed to numerous factors, and one of them is his ability to avoid being dunked on frequently during his NBA career.

While Jordan was undeniably an exceptional offensive player, it is often overlooked that he was also one of the finest defenders in the game. Only a handful of players managed to successfully dunk over His Airness, as the six-time NBA champion approached his defensive responsibilities with utmost dedication.

We will look at three players who dunked on the GOAT during his NBA career.

1. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. The Diesel took pride in destroying defenses and made sure that the player he was destroying got to know about it. The Lakers legend often talks about how he was dunked only by 3 people in his NBA career but he barely talks about how he dunked on Michael Jordan when he was playing for the Orlando Magic. That dunk is still considered one of the most emphatic dunks of all time.

This was the same Orland Magic team that stopped Jordan from winning four NBA championships in a row.

2. Karl Malone

Karl Malone's remarkable dunk occurred in 1992, leaving a lasting impression on the fans who still vividly recall it. During this game, Malone showcased his exceptional skills, reaching the pinnacle of his abilities.

The Jazz's triumph over the Bulls in this match became widely renowned. It is worth noting that the Bulls had only lost 15 regular season games and eventually clinched the NBA championship. Michael Jordan, the iconic player, was rightfully honored with the MVP and finals MVP titles.

The fans’ reaction inside the arena after the dunk still gives goosebumps to every Jazz fan even after 32 years. The Mailman saved one of his best performances against the GOAT.

3. Derek Smith

When Derek Smith posterized Michael Jordan, people felt speechless. To his credit, Michael Jordan praised Smith and talked about how underrated he was and how he wasn’t getting enough media attention for the player that he is.

Very few players get a chance to even come close to dunking on Jordan but when the moment came for Derek Smith, he made sure that he made it count as he was on top of the rim over Michael Jordan while Jordan for a brief moment felt what he made others feel with his poster dunks.

