Daniel Cormier Slams Ilia Topuria for Rejecting UFC Championship Fights, Labels Him ‘Weird’: Details Inside

This year at UFC 298, Ilia Topuria, an undefeated featherweight contender, captured the UFC Featherweight championship after he managed to defeat former reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event.

Alexander Volkanovski competed against Islam Makhachev in a short-notice fight at UFC 294 in October of 2023, and Islam Makhachev Knocked out Alex for the first time. Then, in February of year 2024, Volkanovski returned to the octagon to defend his championship against the undefeated fighter Ilia who managed to stop Volkanovski with a cold punch in round two, and El Matador was crowned as the new champion.

Now, Topuria will defend his championship either against Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch or Max Holloway next year.

Recently, former UFC two divisional champion Daniel Cormier slammed Ilia Topuria on his YouTube channel for allegedly rejecting a fight with Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Daniel Cormier said, "Ilia Topuria is the champ, and as the champ at times you have some say into who you're gonna fight. I don't know if he has as much say in this as he thinks he does. It's just weird. He's not telling us what's next, but he's saying no to a lot of things that can be right now. And I don't know that you can do that as the champ." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Max Holloway Trolls Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway is back in the conversation after knocking out Dustin Poirier in a spectacular way at UFC 300 pay-per-view. Former featherweight champion Max Holloway is the top favorite to face newly crowned FW champion Ilia Topuria.

Advertisement

Max Holloway is ready to face Ilia Topuria. On the other hand, Ilia has a condition to face Max Holloway only if he puts his BMF Championship on the line as well as a champion vs champion fight, or he will not Holloway.

Max Holloway recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Podcast, where he trolled Ilia for his long Twitter callouts and labeled him as an 'Angry Girlfriend.'

Max Said, "This is the guy we're dealing with bro. So we had a bible verse-off on Twitter. and he writes like a freaking paragraph to me. I didn't even read it, that's how long it was. It was like an angry girlfriend text. Like my wife don't even text me like that."



ALSO READ: Islam Makhachev's Coach Reveals Which UFC Fighter Was Biggest Threat to Lightweight Champ