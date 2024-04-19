Did Tyler Herro Really Throw Punch at Jimmy Butler for Shouting ‘9 for 27’? Debunking the Viral Claim 

In the Miami Heat's recent showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyler Herro struggled to convert his attempts to a point earning basket.

Shooting just 9 out of 27 from the field and 4 of 14 from beyond the arc, Herro's subpar shooting percentages reflect a night of missed opportunities for Miami. However, after his lackluster performance, a strange trend went on to surface on social media.

The young shooting guard for the Heat, faced a challenging night against the 76ers as he showcased a poor shooting performance throughout the game. Despite leading the Heat with 25 points and displaying moments of offensive brilliance, Herro struggled to find efficiency in his shooting.

A tweet claimed that after a point-drought night, Herro was separated from his teammate Jimmy Butler as the duo got into a heated debate with Herro throwing a punch on Butler for teasing him saying: ‘9 for 27.’

And when he missed the attempted punch on Butler, Butler started yelling ‘9 FOR 28’ at him.

The account is a parody account that goes by the name Hoop Centel’ which posts about all these fabricated stories every now and then as if they really happened.

There is nothing to worry about the Miami Heat as the team is tightly bound together with players showing full display of compatibility with each other.

However, the Heat faced a setback in their first play-in game, resulting in a loss that could potentially have significant consequences for the team, including the absence of star player Jimmy Butler.

As a cornerstone of the Miami Heat, Butler's potential absence raises concerns about the team's future performances and playoff prospects. The team will need to regroup and strategize for upcoming games, with a particular focus on adjusting to any potential absence of Butler to maintain their momentum and competitiveness in the postseason.

